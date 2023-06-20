PROVIDENCE – Thirteen days after suffering its first loss of the season, a 4-1 defeat to Tiverton High in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination Division III playoffs, the Mount Saint Charles Academy softball team came all the way back to defeat the Tigers twice at Rhode Island College and win its program’s first championship.
After blanking the Tigers, 6-0, last Thursday night, the Mounties, who had lost in the finals five times during their 36-year history, finally won a championship on Monday night by taking an 8-2 victory over Tiverton in a winner-take-all game.
“It was a long journey with this group,” Mount head coach Derek Young said. “Literally, we’ve been working at this for three years. We lost the COVID year (in 2020), but now we have nine seniors who just bought into getting better every time they went on the field for practice and for every game. They bought into it; it just took a while to bear fruit.”
The Mounties, who dropped from D-II during the offseason, rolled through their D-III regular season and posted a 16-0 record. But after they opened the playoffs with a 7-2 victory over Crasnton East, they received a wakeup call in the form of their loss to Tiverton.
“It was quite a run,” Young said. “And I think (the loss) helped us because (the players) realized that they couldn’t just show up. They had to put the work in and if you don’t put the work in, that happens.”
“But (the loss) came at the right time,” he added. “It was kind of scary to get a loss in the tournament, but it came at a time that was critical and turned them right around again. They got right back to work. We played two sloppy games at the beginning of the playoffs, the first Cranston East game, which I didn’t like, and the first Tiverton game. The attention to detail wasn’t there.”
The Mounties then went on to defeat Cranston East again, 11-1, in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday, June 11, to reach the championship round.
All the Tigers had to do was win last Thursday to end the season with their first D-III title since 2018, but the Mounties did not allow that to happen. Senior starting pitcher Olivia Young was the star in last Thursday’s game, as she went 4-for-4 with a home run and shut out the Tigers on the mound.
“She’s pretty good,” the Mount head coach said about his daughter. “She works really hard and has always worked really hard. It’s goofy talking about my own kid; she doesn’t take a rep off at practice, every rep is at 100 percent. And she’s been that way since she was nine years old, which is why she is the way she is now.”
She ended up with a three-hitter that included nine strikeouts and two walks, and four days later, she was back in the circle at RIC and she did not disappoint in getting another win. She gave up two unearned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out nine again.
“It definitely feels great,” said Young, who will continue her softball career next spring at the University of Bridgeport. “We had such a great season, so I’m glad we were able to end it like this.”
The Tigers learned their lesson pitching to her last Thursday and did not allow Young to see many good pitches at all on Monday. She was intentionally walked twice, with a runner on base, in her first two plate appearances before drawing another walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. She finally got the bat on the ball in the sixth and delivered a single to left field.
“Being able to see everyone else pull through throughout the lineup was really great to see,” she said. “And the base running was good. Bella Mencarini is just so fast, so being behind her on the bases is just really fun.”
In Thursday’s game, Mencarini led off by getting hit by a pitch, and after she raced to third on a single to left by Young, both eventually scored on passed balls to give the Mounties a lead they would never relinquish.
The Mounties added three runs in the second, and scored another one in the sixth on Young’s home run.
Whereas the Mounties were in complete control from the first pitch of last Thursday’s game, they had some rocky points in Monday’s rematch, despite Young pitching four no-hit innings. Tiverton’s only base runners to reach came on errors.
In the bottom of the first, the Mounties scored two quick runs again. Mencarini again led off the game by getting hit by a pitch, and after Young walked, Mencarini scored on a squeeze bunt by Izzy Melanson, who ended up reaching first on a throwing error, and Young scored on a sacrifice fly to center.
The Mounties then went on to plate five runs in the third on four hits and a walk. Mencarini used her speed to lead off with an infield hit, and Young was intentionally walked again, Melanson blooped a single to left to load the bases.
Sophia Baeta, a freshman, then hit a two-run single before Lily Vendittelli doubled to deep left to drive in Mount’s fifth run. They added their final run in the fourth when Young scored for the third time.
Yougn, meanwhile, had given up just one hit through five innings before the Tigers finally got on the board in the sixth on a two-out, two-run single to right-center by Paige Peace-Fortin. But the Mounties got out of that inning and were soon celebrated their title.
“It was awesome,” Young said about playing at RIC. “I loved it so much. The last two innings were a little nerve-wracking because there was a lot on the line, but it was definitely great playing here.”
“Every player contributed,” the head coach added. “Even in Thursday’s game, we had more contact and less strikeouts and they just came to play.”
Over the three-day layoff, Olivia said she was trying to keep the energy up by communicating with her team. And not only was it a memorable experience to win a championship, but she got to do it with her father.
“It’s great having him as my coach, and my sister (Victoria) helping out too is also really great,” she said. “He used to coach my travel team a lot when I was little, so to end my high school career that way is kind of special.”
Her father echoed that sentiment.
“It really does, to be coaching her on the way out,” he said. “It’s special. It really is. I don’t think it’s quite hit me yet. My daughter, Victoria, who plays for RIC, came to help us out late in the season, and to have a player with that sort of softball IQ, sitting next to you in the dugout, is just incredible.”
