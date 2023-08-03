WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League wrapped up its regular season on Monday night with three high school teams ending their schedules tied for first place with 9-1 records: North Smithfield, Cranston West’s ‘A’ team, and league newcomer Hopkinton, Mass.
The popular league, which is in its eighth season, welcomed a record 16 teams to the Mounties’ gym this summer. The playoffs were scheduled to begin on Wednesday night, with the fifth through 12th-place teams playing preliminary-round matchups. The quarterfinals will tip off next Monday, and two nights later, the semifinals and championship game will take place.
West Warwick ended the regular season behind the three league leaders with a 7-3 record, and a game behind the Wizards with 6-4 records were Cumberland and two nearby Massachusetts teams, Bellingham and Blackstone Valley Tech.
Rounding out the standings were defending champion Woonsocket (5-5), St. Raphael Academy (5-5), the Mounties (4-6), Times2 Academy (4-6), Blackstone-Millville (3-7), Ponaganset (3-7), Cranston West’s ‘B’ team (2-8), Smithfield (2-8), and Toll Gate (1-9).
Blackstone Valley Tech, Smithfield, Toll Gate, and Times2 are newcomers to the league, and Cranston West added a second team this summer.
In Wednesday’s preliminaries, 5th-seeded Cumberland took on 12th- seeded Blackstone-Millville, 8th-seeded Woonsocket contested 9th-seeded SRA, 7th-seeded Blackstone Valley Tech played 10th-seeded Mount, and 6th-seeded Bellingham faced 11th-seeded Times. The top four seeds, in order, are Cranston West’s ‘A’ team, North Smithfield, Hopkinton, and West Warwick.
