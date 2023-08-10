WOONSOCKET – It would have been fitting to see the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys' basketball team take the court for the semifinals of the eighth – and final – edition of the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League on Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for the Mounties, they didn't make it to the Final Four. Neither did neighboring North Smithfield High or Woonsocket High, or any other team in northern Rhode Island.
Instead, for the first time in the league's existence, four teams outside the area played for the top prize, and one of the league's four newcomers, Hopkinton High, won the championship in the night's finale by defeating Cranston West's 'A' team in the finals, 40-31.
It's been said that all good things must come to an end, and for nearly a decade, the league has been an outstanding one for nearby high school teams looking to get together and sharpen their skills in the offseason.
Mount head coach Henry Coleman began the league in 2015 when North Providence’s summer league folded and plans to start one at Cumberland’s Tucker Field courts fell through.
That inaugural summer welcomed eight teams to the Mounties' gym, and the following year, the league expanded to 10 and remained in double digits. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when the league returned the following year, it did so with 12 varsity and four junior varsity teams.
"It's been an amazing eight years," said Coleman, who worked the front door on Wednesday while the action was taking place behind him. "Just having all these local teams here, a lot of good rivalries, great turnouts at the games, and the atmosphere has been great. We've expanded this year with 16 (varsity) teams – the most we've ever had. We also have a great group of coaches, and it's always fun talking shop in between games."
Most of the teams in this year's league featured young lineups with untested players, "and it's really worked out well for some of these younger kids to get some varsity experience," added Coleman. "Obviously, it's a big jump going from J.V. to varsity, and it's a good way for them to get their feet wet before the winter season comes, as well as for coaches to get a better idea of what they're looking at as a team coming into the winter and different areas to improve upon."
The regular season wrapped up with three high school teams finishing their schedules tied for first place with 9-1 records: North Smithfield, Cranston West’s ‘A’ team, and Hopkinton. West Warwick sat behind the three league leaders in the standings with its 7-3 mark, while a game behind the Wizards with 6-4 records were Cumberland and two nearby Massachusetts teams, Bellingham and Blackstone Valley Tech.
Rounding out the standings were defending champion Woonsocket (5-5), St. Raphael Academy (5-5), the Mounties (4-6), Times2 Academy (4-6), Blackstone-Millville (3-7), Ponaganset (3-7), Cranston West’s ‘B’ team (2-8), Smithfield (2-8), and Toll Gate (1-9).
Blackstone Valley Tech, Smithfield, Toll Gate, and Times2 are newcomers to the league, and Cranston West added a second team this summer.
"Hopkinton and Blackstone Valley Tech were from the old Milford league that disbanded," added Coleman. "They have been really great additions, as well as the other Rhode Island teams."
The playoffs began last Wednesday night, with the fifth through 12th-place teams playing preliminary-round matchups, and the action continued on Monday with the quarterfinals.
In the preliminaries, 9th-seeded SRA held off 8th-seeded Woonsocket, 5th-seeded Cumberland put away 12th-seeded Blackstone-Millville, 7th-seeded Blackstone Valley Tech defeated the 10th-seeded Mounties, and 11th-seeded Times2 upset 6th-seeded Bellingham.
The top four seeds, in order, were Cranston West’s ‘A’ team, North Smithfield, Hopkinton, and West Warwick, but only three of them won their games on Monday: North Smithfield suffered a tough loss to Blackstone Valley Tech. Cranston West’s ‘A’ team topped SRA, Hopkinton beat Times2, and West Warwick defeated Cumberland.
In Wednesday's semifinals, Hopkinton defeated Blackstone Valley Tech, 40-29, and Cranston West topped West Warwick, 39-28.
"We've always had at least one or two representatives from the Blackstone Valley in the finals," said Coleman, who has seen Woonsocket win the title three times and Lincoln capture it twice.
As for the future of summer basketball, Coleman hopes a school like Woonsocket, Cumberland, or Smithfield can pick up where Mount left off, but running the league for the past eight seasons "has been a great experience," concluded Coleman. "The venue has worked out well, and the support at Mount Saint Charles has been incredible over the years. I'm going to miss it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.