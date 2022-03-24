WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Sur la Glace figure skating program, which contains students in grades 6-12, announced in a press release last Tuesday, March 15, that it plans to expand this fall to meet its growing demand.
The expansion comes after an exciting year for the group, which included hosting its first U.S. Figure Skating competition in December and participating in the Providence Tree Lighting show with several Olympians.
The Sur la Glace program will offer two classes: the current program, renamed the “Elite” class, and a new “Debut” class. The “Elite” class is full for the 2022-23 school year at 15 skaters, and the “Debut” class adds 10 slots to Sur la Glace, increasing its maximum enrollment to 25 students for the fall.
“Opening up a second class allows us to build our program, group skaters by the appropriate level, and differentiate instruction,” Sur La Glace program director and coach Sarah DiNardo said in the press release. “It will also help grow our U.S. Figure Skating high school team and allow all figure skaters at Mount to have the opportunity to get to know each other.”
“We only had three unfilled slots in the “Elite” program for next year, and we were getting an influx of inquiries from more students than we could accept,” DiNardo continued. “We wanted to give more skaters opportunities, so we decided to expand the program.”
Sur La Glace skaters train before and during school at Adelard Arena, and also in the school weight room and dance studio. In addition to coaching and physical training, skaters receive mental training, working together on goal setting and strategies to overcome obstacles.
Unlike conventional programs, Sur la Glace is integrated into a full academic and extracurricular program. Skating is part of the curriculum as the students’ physical education requirement. Eliminating travel time between school and training gives skaters time to participate in activities such as music, arts, clubs, and after-school sports.
New students will be joining a program that has grown steadily since it was launched with six skaters in 2018. Sur La Glace skaters have had the opportunity to talk with Olympic medalists Michelle Kwan, Nancy Kerrigan, Jason Brown, and Ashley Wagner, as well as participate in on-ice clinics with Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu, national and world champion Kimmie Meissner, U.S. junior bronze medalist Colin Grafton, and professional show skater and coach Nobahar Dadui.
Sur la Glace, as part of the Rhode Island Northern Mounties co-op team, finished third in the U.S. Figure Skating competition it hosted last Dec. 18 at Adelard Arena.
“Having the opportunity to host a U.S. Figure Skating event was a great sign to us that we had ‘arrived’ as a program,” DiNardo reported. “We are looking forward to hosting more events in the future, along with providing our skaters with more opportunities to gain experience performing and competing.”
In addition to the success of the high school team, many of the program’s skaters have accomplished personal goals this school year. Two skaters, Alexis Ells and Caelan Hurley, have earned USFS Gold medals by passing tests. Two others, Mia Rocco and Sasha Streeter, medaled at the USFS Championship Series this past fall, facing particularly challenging competition.
“I am so proud of what our Mount skaters are accomplishing while training in a positive and healthy environment,” added DiNardo. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
For more information on Sur la Glace, visit www.mountsaintcharles.org/sur-la-glace-figure-skating-program or contact DiNardo at dinardos@mtstcharles.org. To see video of Sur la Glace skaters, visit the official Mount Saint Charles Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.