WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Academy middle school co-ed tennis team claimed its first Catholic Athletic League state championship by netting a 4-1 victory over neighboring Saint Philip School in their title match on the Mounties’ courts.
The championship capped a superb season for the squad, which not only posted a 5-0-1 record during the regular season, but rolled to a 5-0 victory over St. Mary-Sacred Heart of North Attleboro in their semifinal-round match at Bishop Feehan High’s courts.
Mount was led by Reyhan Kamal, who was undefeated at first singles, and Theodore McGarry, Giulianna Gill, and Andy Belvin, who were unbeaten in doubles action.
According to head coach Ruth Lepre, who reported that all her players “had a part in getting the team to the finals,” the squad used to be an all-girls team that had captured titles in the past, but this title marks the first one that Mount has won as a co-ed team.
“It was nice to have a more normal tennis season after a year of COVID restrictions,” she said. “I’m proud to be the coach of a team that worked hard throughout the season, showed great sportsmanship, and has a passion for the sport of tennis.”
Lepre also noted that the team also hosted a middle school tennis tournament where the players collected 112 food items to be donated to a local food bank.
