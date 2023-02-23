BRISTOL – The Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ and girls’ swim teams placed fourth in the team standings in their respective meets at last Friday night’s Division IV Championships at Roger Williams University.
The girls’ team received excellent performances from senior Amanda Masse, who captured the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:01.30 and took second place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.06, and freshman Mikaela Ravanalea also won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.28 seconds and was 0.35 of a second behind Masse in the 100-yard freestyle.
They also joined senior Sophia Foxon and freshman Emma Foxon on the Mounties’ 200-yard freestyle relay squad that took second place in 2:05.46 and senior Emilia Hoard and Sophia Foxon and the 200-yard medley relay team that placed third in 2:25.81.
The top swimmers on the boys’ team were senior Tyler McDonald, who grabbed first place in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:20.19 and third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.77, and freshman Ted McGarry, who took runner-up honors in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.59 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 57.87.
McDonald and McGarry also teamed up with junior Neil Bogner and sophomore Ben Lepre on the Mounties’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, which placed second in 1:51.19, and 200-yard medley relay team, which finished third in 2:25.81. Freshman Michael Wirkus also placed third in the breaststroke in 1:28.33.
The Mounties, along with North Smithfield High and Woonsocket High, will send a handful of swimmers to the state championship on Saturday, March 4, at Brown University. The boys’ meet is at 9 a.m., and the girls’ meet takes place at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.