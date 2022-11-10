GLOCESTER – Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin became a two-time All-State cross country runner at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Ponaganset High, as she earned Third-Team honors by taking 20th place out of 129 runners in the girls’ 3.1-mile race in a time of 20:43.

Belvin, who placed 14th in last year’s RIIL meet to earn Second-Team All-State honors, will return to the Chieftains’ course on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for the 7th annual New England championship meet.

