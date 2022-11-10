Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin, #139, exits Ponaganset High’s covered bridge and heads towards the first-mile mark during last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet on the Chieftains’ 3.1-mile course. Belvin became a two-time All-State cross country runner, as she earned Third-Team honors by taking 20th place out of 129 runners in a time of 20:43.
North Smithfield sophomore Madeline McCauley, #180, and senior Samantha Fagan, #176, battle two South Kingstown runners at the start of last Saturday afternoon’s girls’ championship race. McCauley clocked a personal-best time of 24:14.13 on the 3.1-mile course, and Fagan’s time was 24:39.5.
GLOCESTER – Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin became a two-time All-State cross country runner at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Ponaganset High, as she earned Third-Team honors by taking 20th place out of 129 runners in the girls’ 3.1-mile race in a time of 20:43.
Belvin, who placed 14th in last year’s RIIL meet to earn Second-Team All-State honors, will return to the Chieftains’ course on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. for the 7th annual New England championship meet.
Also finishing in the top 50 was Woonsocket High freshman Sabrina Conti, who placed 50th with her time of 22:00.9.
The North Smithfield High girls’ team, which was competing in the RIIL meet for the fifth time in its program’s history, was led by sophomore Mya Silveira, who placed 55th in a time of 22:10.5.
In the boys’ race, the Mounties, who placed 14th in the team standings, were paced by juniors Ethan Fadden, who finished 35th out of 138 runners in a time of 17:14.2, and Matt Donahue, who took 52nd place in 17:42.4.
The Villa Novans were represented in the race by sophomore Mathew Gomez, who placed 72nd in 18:16.5.
