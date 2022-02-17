CUMBERLAND – When the Division III playoffs begin tomorrow night, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ basketball team will make its fourth straight trip to the tournament. But in order to punch its ticket to the postseason, the Mounties had to win seven games during an unusual regular-season schedule.
Not only did the Mounties endure a 21-day absence from their schedule, no thanks to COVID issues in the program, but during the last two weeks, they had to cram seven games during an 11-day stretch.
The final game of that span came last Friday night at Blackstone Valley Prep against the Pride in a contest that would help decide the Division III-B regular-season title, and unfortunately for the Mounties, the night didn’t go their way. BVP scored 14 of the game’s first 15 points and never looked back in securing a 64-53 win that gave the Pride a full-game lead over Juanita Sanchez and a three-game cushion over MSC in the standings.
“Obviously, we weren’t too pleased with the first half,” said MSC head coach Henry Coleman. “I thought we came out flat and (BVP) outworked and outhustled us.”
Down by a 31-13 score at halftime, Coleman and his coaches “called (the players) out in the locker room to see what they were made of, and they showed it in the second half with their desire and their hunger with their backs against the wall. They came out fighting. Obviously, they came out short, but it’s something to build upon going into our last regular-season game.”
The Mounties, who were 7-10 and scheduled to visit Juanita Sanchez on Tuesday night, have experienced “a very interesting and unique season,” Coleman said, and that includes their 21-day shutdown that came after Mount picked up an impressive 55-37 victory at home over the Cavaliers on Dec. 21.
“But the kids have kept a positive attitude all the way through,” he said. “They’re all about the team-first attitude and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
Two of the key players in the Mounties’ march back to the postseason have been their co-captains, senior guard Alex Gasbarro and senior forward Nate Tessier, who help lead the way offensively in last Friday’s defeat. Gasbarro tossed in 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half to spark Mount, and Tessier and senior guard Brian Giles each added 12.
“We have great leadership with our senior captains,” added Coleman. “They have been great mentors for the younger players in our program. They do a lot of things as far as off the court, keeping us motivated throughout games, and some stuff that you may take for granted, but they’re there through thick and thin and they just make our job much easier.”
Prior to their loss to the Pride, the Mounties kicked off their week by entertaining their home fans with a wild 36-35 victory over Davies and a 57-33 triumph over the Paul Cuffee School.
The victory over Davies, which saw the Mounties win despite scoring just one point in the second quarter and none in the final 3½ minutes of the game, saw MSC shine defensively and on the glass and receive key contributions from junior forward Jack Ellis (10 points, eight rebounds), Tessier (eight points), Gasbarro (six), and junior guard Connor Robillard (six points, nine rebounds) and Cam Giles (11 rebounds).
Two nights later, the Mounties punched their tickets to the postseason with their Senior Night win over the Navigators, as Gasbarro scored a game-high 23 points, Tessier added a dozen, and Brian Giles had nine.
“We accomplished one of our goals by making the playoffs, and obviously, we’re not done yet,” admitted Coleman. “We’re looking to do bigger and better things once we open up the first round of the playoffs.”
