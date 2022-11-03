Mount cross country runners
Buy Now

Mount Saint Charles Academy juniors Ethan Fadden, left, and Matt Donahue pour on the speed as they dash toward the finish line during last Saturday morning’s Class C championship race at Ponaganset High. Fadden took 17th place out of 94 runners in a time of 17:15.8, and Donahue placed 18th, 0.6 of a second behind his teammate, but with a personal-best time. The tandem will be heading to Saturday afternoon’s state meet for the third year in a row.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

GLOCESTER – After a season away from the state’s biggest stage, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ cross country team is running back to the RIIL Championships, thanks to their strong performance at last Saturday morning’s Class C meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course.

The Mounties placed seventh in the Class C standings with 151 points, but earned one of the RIIL’s three at-large berths, as juniors Ethan Fadden and Matt Donahue fueled MSC with their top-20 finishes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.