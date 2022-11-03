Mount Saint Charles Academy juniors Ethan Fadden, left, and Matt Donahue pour on the speed as they dash toward the finish line during last Saturday morning’s Class C championship race at Ponaganset High. Fadden took 17th place out of 94 runners in a time of 17:15.8, and Donahue placed 18th, 0.6 of a second behind his teammate, but with a personal-best time. The tandem will be heading to Saturday afternoon’s state meet for the third year in a row.
GLOCESTER – After a season away from the state’s biggest stage, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ cross country team is running back to the RIIL Championships, thanks to their strong performance at last Saturday morning’s Class C meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course.
The Mounties placed seventh in the Class C standings with 151 points, but earned one of the RIIL’s three at-large berths, as juniors Ethan Fadden and Matt Donahue fueled MSC with their top-20 finishes.
Fadden took 17th place out of 94 runners in a time of 17:15.8, and running side-by-side with him for most of the race was Donahue, who placed 18th, 0.6 of a second behind his teammate, but with a personal-best time. They will be heading to Saturday afternoon’s state meet for the third year in a row.
Rounding out Mount’s scorers were senior Mason Bard, who took 38th place in a time of 18:39.5; junior Ben Villatoro, who finished a second behind Bard with a PR time in 39th place, and sophomore Ian Butash, who placed 42nd with a PR time of 18:51.8.
North Smithfield, which took 10th place in the standings, was led by senior Josh Hanlon, who finished 48th in 19:09.6, and junior Jackson Boisvert, who placed 55th in 19:24.9. Both of their times were personal records.
In the girls’ race, Mount junior Emmy Belvin also qualified for the state meet for the third straight season by taking seventh place out of 97 runners in a time of 20:21.7. Belvin earned Second-Team All-State honors at last year’s meet by taking 14th place.
Returning to the state meet is the North Smithfield girls’ squad, which had already earned a berth by placing third in the Northern Division during the dual-meet season. The Northmen saw sophomore Mya Silveira finish 16th in a time of 21:29.7, senior Samantha Fagan take 49th place in 24:00.2, and junior Zoey LaChance (58th place, 24:38.4) and freshman Keira Harnois (59th, 24:42.4) also crack the top 60 with PR times.
Belvin’s teammate, sophomore Morgan Monaco, also placed 41st in a time of 23:39.3.
In the Class A meet that was held later in the day, Woonsocket sophomore Mathew Gomez and freshman Sabrina Conti also earned spots in Saturday’s state meet. In the boys’ meet, Gomez took 29th place in a time of 18:18.7, and in the girls’ race, Conti placed 21st in 22:20.8.
Also placing among the top 55 in the girls’ race were Woonsocket sophomores Sara Lopez (45th, 26:33.8) and Arianna Laferriere (52nd, 29:06.8). Conti, Lopez, and Laferriere all clocked personal-best times.
Saturday’s state meet will kick off with the boys’ race at 2:15 p.m., and the girls’ race will start 45 minutes later.
