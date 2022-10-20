WOONSOCKET – The battle for first place in the RIIL’s Division III boys’ soccer standings got a bit interesting last week, and last Saturday afternoon, two of the six teams in contention, Mount Saint Charles Academy and Ponaganset High, faced each other in a tight, competitive contest on the Mounties’ home field and ended up playing to a 1-1 tie.

The Mounties, who had entered last week alone in first place, carried their 8-2-1 record into Tuesday afternoon’s D-III action and found themselves tied for first place with St. Raphael Academy (8-1-1) and North Providence (8-2-1), which also had 25 points each.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.