Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Corey Innis, left, controls the ball and keeps it away from Ponaganset High senior Ryan Shields during the second half of their Division III showdown last Saturday. Both teams played to a 1-1 tie.
Mount St. Charles Academy boys' soccer senior #10 Arthur Alves in the middle of the field makes a pass sending the ball toward the Ponaganset net. The Mounties tied, 1-1, with the Chieftains last Saturday afternoon.
Ponaganset senior Spencer DiGiulio, left, tries to steal the ball from Mount Saint Charles senior Arthur Alves during last Saturday afternoon’s game on the Mounties’ campus. The Mounties entered this week with an 8-2-1 record and big games on deck against St. Raphael Academy and North Providence.
Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Corey Innis, left, controls the ball and keeps it away from Ponaganset High senior Ryan Shields during the second half of their Division III showdown last Saturday. Both teams played to a 1-1 tie.
Mount St. Charles Academy boys' soccer senior #10 Arthur Alves in the middle of the field makes a pass sending the ball toward the Ponaganset net. The Mounties tied, 1-1, with the Chieftains last Saturday afternoon.
Ponaganset senior Spencer DiGiulio, left, tries to steal the ball from Mount Saint Charles senior Arthur Alves during last Saturday afternoon’s game on the Mounties’ campus. The Mounties entered this week with an 8-2-1 record and big games on deck against St. Raphael Academy and North Providence.
WOONSOCKET – The battle for first place in the RIIL’s Division III boys’ soccer standings got a bit interesting last week, and last Saturday afternoon, two of the six teams in contention, Mount Saint Charles Academy and Ponaganset High, faced each other in a tight, competitive contest on the Mounties’ home field and ended up playing to a 1-1 tie.
The Mounties, who had entered last week alone in first place, carried their 8-2-1 record into Tuesday afternoon’s D-III action and found themselves tied for first place with St. Raphael Academy (8-1-1) and North Providence (8-2-1), which also had 25 points each.
Right below them in the standings with 19 points each were Ponaganset (7-5-1), Middletown (6-4-1), and the Prout School (6-6-1).
The Mounties were scheduled to host the Saints on Tuesday, and after visiting winless Johnston today at 4 p.m., they will head to North Providence and face the Cougars on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Saints and the Cougars, meanwhile, will also face each other at Pawtucket’s McKinnon-Alves Complex today at 5:30 p.m.
After winning just twice and tying two games last season in Division II, the Mounties are playing in D-III this season, and they are doing so with a new head coach, Frank Balcarcel, who in the past, served as the head coach of the Saints and is familiar with the division.
The Mounties are responding to Balcarcel and his coaching staff, and Balcarcel said he wants Mount to continue to be known for playing good soccer and for being a good destination to play the sport.
“I’m trying to build it so if anyone wants to play good soccer, they will know this is the place,” he said.
One of his assistants is a goalie coach, so that’s been helping out with the goalkeepers, who have posted four shutouts and allowed just 11 goals this year. Balcarcel also highlighted the play of his seniors, including Ian Goulet, who was a First-Team All-Division player last season, and sophomore Corey Innis.
Balcarcel, who said it “feels like home” being back in Woonsocket, as he grew up there playing club soccer and with Mount kids, has an interesting week ahead of him that includes his game against the Saints.
“I know the coaches and I know their style,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it, and we’re preparing as best as we can. Once you get on the field, it’s soccer, and I want to be excited, but it’s going to be kind of weird. I still have so much Saints stuff at my house. But once the whistle blows, it’s game time, and hopefully, we’ll forget about it and we’ll come out on top.”
As for last weekend’s tie with Ponaganset, the Mounties had posted a 1-0 win over the Chieftains earlier in the season, but in last week’s rematch, Ponaganset jumped on top first before Mount scored the equalizer.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, the Chieftains were peppering the Mounties’ goal with shots until Carlos broke the scoreless tie by scoring off a cross pass from senior Spencer DiGiulio.
But in the second half, the ball took a lucky bounce for Mount, as it deflected off a Ponaganset player and went into the net for the game-tying goal with 25:24 left in the game. Mount’s Cole Wyatt took the shot and was credited for the goal.
“We knew (Mount) was going to match well with us,” Ponaganset head coach Mike Ferns said. “And they got the two guys up front, (Emmanuel Adeyeye and Ian Goulet), who are a constant threat. We knew it all along and we kept an eye on them, and I thought my defenders did well.”
“I knew (Ponaganset) was going to be tough and not give up,” Balcarcel said. “Whoever brought it today was going to come out the winner. I was hoping that it would be us, but it’s just the way it works.”
Balcarcel said that it was a good game, but he hopes his team can learn from this as they head into one of its toughest weeks of the season.
“Sometimes, like I tell my guys, when you are number one, everybody is getting prepared for you,” he said. “When you start the season and nobody knows what you are going to do, you just bring it on and be tough. We have to play everybody twice, I tell them, and they are going to be ready for us, so if we are not physically or mentally ready, we might not win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.