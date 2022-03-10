PROVIDENCE – In its seventh season as a co-op program, the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln girls’ hockey team finally reached a championship series, but unfortunately for the squad, the experience wasn’t a pleasant one.
Facing off with the unbeaten Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op team in the best-of-three Division II finals at Providence College’s Schneider Arena, MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln absorbed two of its most lopsided losses of the season – and in the history of the RIIL girls’ playoffs – by absorbing a 9-0 loss on Saturday night and a 9-2 defeat less than 24 hours later.
Smithfield High freshman Keira Goffe, who leads the state with 36 goals, totaled five in the series to lead Smithfield/Coventry/M.B., which had a stunning 94-12 advantage in the shots on goal department and ended the best season in its 12-year existence with a 17-0 record.
MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln, meanwhile, ended its season with a 6-10-2 record that includes its two victories in its best-of-three semifinal-round series with the Warwick co-op team, which saw the locals net a 1-0 victory in the third and deciding game on March 1.
“We had way more battles than any other season, with COVID, injuries, and everything,” said head coach Vanessa D’Andrea. “But we never gave up.”
MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln certainly refused to throw in the towel in the second game, especially when the squad fell behind by an 8-0 score in the closing minutes of the second period.
With 1:47 to play in that period, Mount junior forward Leah Laquerre scored her team-leading 12th goal of the season off a pass from Cumberland senior forward Riley Trudeau, and 2:39 into the final period, Trudeau netted an unassisted goal that was her 10th of the winter.
Only three other seniors are graduating from the squad: Mount goaltender Grace Davenport, Cumberland forward Allison Murphy, and CHS defenseman Sophia Ziniti. Davenport, Trudeau, Laquerre, and MSC defenseman Brooke Forget are the squad’s captains.
As for returning to a championship series next winter, especially with several key returnees coming back to the team, “that’s the goal,” added D’Andrea. “I don’t know what the divisions will look like next year, so we’ll see what happens.”
