WOONSOCKET – Aggressive and physical basketball was the key to success for the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team in its Division III preliminary-round playoff opener against Central Falls High last Saturday night, as the home team won by a final score of 35-26.
The Mounties have been one of the most intriguing stories of the division this year, taking a .500 record into the final week of January and then bouncing back to finish their regular season with a 13-4 record, good for fifth place in the division.
And the good news continued for the Mounties, who are the tournament’s fifth seed, in Monday night’s quarterfinals, as they headed to Middletown High to play the fourth-seeded Islanders and came home with a 40-36 victory that extended their win streak to 10 games.
“We felt as if we have been overlooked,” stated Mount head coach Edward Cunanan, whose team won its first playoff game in six seasons. “(Last Saturday’s victory) was about respect. We felt as if we were disrespected by the rest of the division. The girls wanted to prove themselves today and did so against a great team.”
The Mounties were scheduled to return to action on Wednesday night in Pawtucket, taking on the undefeated top-seed, the Tolman/Shea co-op team, at Jenks Middle School. The winner of that game will play in Saturday’s finals at noon at Rhode Island College against either second-seeded North Smithfield or third-seeded Toll Gate.
The first quarter of last Saturday’s game was a tough defensive matchup between both teams. Most of the points were a result of players fighting for shots in the paint. Freshman power forward Addie Stojanowski scored six of her 11 points in this quarter. The Mounties made sure to secure boards and protect the paint to give them an 11-9 lead at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter saw the 12th-seeded Warriors, which received 15 points from sophomore guard Pamela Galva, change their game plan and start taking more shots from beyond the three-point line. The plan would not prove to be successful, with the Mounties only allowing the Warriors to score one basket in the quarter.
That was due in large part to Stojanowski and sophomore center Emma Roberts, who ended the afternoon with a game-high 19 points, playing close-up defense and grabbing boards. The clock expired with a statement and-one from Roberts, giving all momentum to the home team and a 19-11 lead at the half.
In the second half, Central Falls took more mid-range shots and attacked the paint. Their press defense would see the Mounties turn the ball over a number of times, but Mount led throughout. Crucial fouls led to each team taking advantage of free throws.
The fourth quarter began with Mount sophomore guard Alexis Robillard hitting a three, extending the lead to nine. Central Falls then forced two straight turnovers, each leading to fast-break baskets, but fouls plagued the team throughout. Roberts scored the final four points of the game to secure the win.
“Emma Roberts has been fantastic all year,” exclaimed Cunanan. “She is one of the best players in the division. She is consistent and knows what to do with the ball during the game. Tonight, we needed her to step up and be a leader, and Emma did just that.”
The Mounties, who wrapped up their regular season on Feb. 14 with a 42-41 win at Middletown, survived another close matchup with the Islanders on Monday night, as Stojanowski scored a game-high 12 points, Roberts added 11, and junior guard Kylana Chauvin had eight.
