WOONSOCKET – For nearly two-thirds of its program’s 50-year existence, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team has competed in the state’s second division, but for the past two seasons, the Mounties have called Division III their home.
And the Mounties have certainly felt right at home in that division. Not only did they compile a 19-6 record, but they also boast a roster this winter that’s capable of capturing their program’s first championship in 22 years.
But in the eyes of the players and second-year head coach Ed Cunanan, there’s nothing better than tackling a challenge, and when the opportunity to return to the D-II ranks was presented in the offseason, they embraced it with open arms.
“We’re ready for a challenge,” said Cunanan. “We know it’s going to be much more difficult this year. The teams are bigger and much more intense and skilled. But we feel like we have a pretty good squad this year. We want to challenge ourselves, and that’s a reason to go up and face those bigger teams.”
The Mounties kicked off their season last Friday night on their home floor by facing neighboring rival North Smithfield High, and thanks to a game-opening 10-point run, some excellent defense, and solid contributions from some of their top young players, they were able to produce a 64-44 victory.
Junior center Emma Roberts received the Mounties’ Player of the Game honors by scoring 14 points and playing well in the paint, and two freshman guards shined in their high school debuts, as Addison Johnson added 11 points and led the way on defense with six steals and Casey Stores contributed nine points and four thefts.
“Those kids put a ton of pressure on the ball and they really set the tone for the rest of our defense,” Cunanan said of his rookies. “To come in as freshmen and play aggressively and with that intensity is something special.”
Roberts, who hails from Cumberland and earned First-Team All-Division honors, averaged 13.3 points and eight rebounds per game last season, and while huge things are again expected from her this winter, the same can be said for another First-Team All-Division pick, sophomore power forward Addie Stojanowski, who averaged 11.4 points and 13 rebounds per game as an impressive newcomer.
“She’s deadly from outside and inside, and she has a (Charles) Barkley-like power game,” Cunanan said of Stojanowski, who ended last Friday’s game with eight points, seven in the second half to help her team pull away from the Northmen. “She has the whole package. We know we have to get her going, and once we do, she’s like a freight train. She just has a lot of talent.”
Rounding out the Mounties’ starting five was another player who was making her MSC debut, senior point guard Bella Mencarini. A transfer student from Woonsocket High who was a three-year starter for the Villa Novans, Mencarini handed out five assists and also turned in a strong job defensively.
Three veteran players who also came off the bench and combined for 16 points were sophomore guard Ava Laquerre, who tossed in eight points; senior forward Ashley Plamondon; and senior guard Kylanna Chauvin, who collected four steals. Senior guard Morgan Marcos, Chauvin, Plamondon, and Mencarini are also the Mounties’ captains.
Speaking of steals, the Mounties amassed 22 in last week’s victory, as they used their full-court press to force the Northmen into three quick turnovers and take a 10-0 lead just two minutes into play. After a quarter of play, the Mounties owned an 18-10 lead, and thanks to a 16-point run in the second quarter, MSC led by as many as 22 points, but back-to-back three-pointers by N.S. sophomore guard Raeghan Reilly in the final 33.7 seconds cut Mount’s lead to 34-18 at halftime.
Reilly scored a game-high 16 points for the Northmen, who had posted a 17-3 record and reached the D-III finals last season, but graduated their entire starting five, leaving first-year head coach Gary Harnois with a young lineup that features just four players who saw valuable time last winter.
And not only are the Northmen somewhat inexperienced, “but I only have two forwards on my team and the rest of them are guards,” he said. “They have never played together before, but once they figure out where they belong and the roles they need to play, I think they’re going to be fine.”
Senior forward Samantha Ledger and junior forward Bryson Murray are the Northmen’s captains, and Ledger, Reilly, junior guard Ava O’Neill, and sophomore forward Mya Silveira are the team’s returnees. Ledger, Murray, O’Neill, Reilly, and Silveira made up last Friday’s starting five, and providing some offense off the bench were sophomore guards Trinity Spas and Victoria Freitas.
While the Northmen return to a new-look D-III, which dropped from 18 to 10 teams and contains Lincoln, Middletown, Narragansett, North Providence, Toll Gate, Pilgrim, Burrillville, Central, and Exeter/West Greenwich, the Mounties will battle in a 15-team Division II that’s broken into three subdivisions.
The Mounties will contest nearby Cumberland, Chariho, East Greenwich, and Woonsocket twice in their subdivision. Smithfield, Prout, Coventry, D-II finalist West Warwick, and last year’s D-III champion, the Tolman/Shea co-op team, are housed in another subdivision, as are Tiverton, Mount Hope, Mount Pleasant, Moses Brown, and Cranston East.
Most of the teams in D-II are returning some All-Division talent, and two of the teams that the Mounties haven’t faced in over a decade are East Greenwich, which is down from D-I, and Smithfield. It’s part of the challenge of moving up a division, but it’s a challenge that Mount is again willing to accept.
“The challenge is there,” added Cunanan. “We have a lot of talent and we’re deep; we just hope that we’re going to be able to meet (the challenge) and we’re going to work hard to meet it.”
The Mounties, who hosted Chariho in their D-II opener on Wednesday night, have an eventful week that will see them visit nearby Woonsocket on Friday at 7 p.m. and Cumberland on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Northmen, who took on Lincoln on their home court on Wednesday night, will take a long bus ride to Middletown to face the Islanders on Friday at 7 p.m.
