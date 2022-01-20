WARWICK – In a perfect world, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ hockey team would have honored the memory of their former head coach, the legendary Bill Belisle, with a resounding victory over one of its longtime rivals, Bishop Hendricken High, last Friday night before a full house at Thayer Arena.
But as everyone knows, the world is far from perfect, and neither was last week’s game for the Mounties. Two days after Belisle’s passing, the Mounties suffered a 5-2 loss to their Division I foe, but on this night, wins and losses meant very little to the team.
“It wasn’t about the outcome tonight,” said MSC senior captain and Cumberland resident Micaiah Bascombe. “We just wanted to play the way that Coach (Belisle) would have wanted us to play, because we know he’s looking down over us – looking over his boys – and we just wanted to play Mount hockey, the Bill Belisle way.”
It was a tough game for the Mounties in more ways than one. Not only were they mourning the passing of the legendary coach, but they were also amazingly playing in just their fourth game of the season.
In a nine-day stretch, the Mounties suffered a 2-1 loss to neighboring Burrillville in their D-I season opener and a 6-1 defeat to a tough non-league foe, St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Mass.), but on Dec. 18, they won their home opener at Adelard Arena by topping the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team, 6-2.
The Mounties were hoping to carry the momentum from that win into their 25th annual Holiday Faceoff Tournament, which would have guaranteed them three competitive games against some of the region’s top teams. But COVID concerns not only cancelled that late-December event for the second straight winter, but it also postponed their D-I game against the Prout School on Jan. 5 at URI’s Boss Arena.
Nevertheless, “the boys played a tremendous game,” said MSC head coach Matt Merten. “They wanted to play like a Mount team for Coach (Belisle) and they absolutely did that. They represented themselves in an amazing way tonight. They played so hard, and I know they’re not in game-shape yet, but it is what it is.”
MSC senior captain and goaltender Jason Mandeville stopped 46 of the 50 shots he faced in last Friday’s game, but the Hawks, who improved to 5-1 in D-I action, broke a 1-1 tie by scoring twice in a span of 22 seconds late in the second period and added a shorthanded goal and an empty-netter in the game’s final 2:38.
With 3:26 to go in the second period, sophomore defenseman Colton Whitfield gave Hendricken the lead with power-play goal, and senior right wing Drew Gayman proceeded to net a natural hat trick for the hosts.
“We just made a couple of mistakes here and there, but they are very correctable and we’ll be able to tighten those things up,” he added. “Jason Mandeville played like the best goalie in the state that he is, and I was really satisfied with how everyone did.”
The Mounties, who ended the night with 24 shots on Hendricken senior goalie Andrew Carr, took a 1-0 lead 9:27 into the game on a power-play goal by junior right wing Kyle Smolan that was set up by two sophomores, center Antonio Lombardi and defenseman Ben Dias. Bascombe netted MSC’s other goal, his team-leading sixth of the season and a power-play score, with 38 seconds left in the contest.
Less than 24 hours later, the Mounties jumped back into action, hosting Notre Dame High School of West Haven, Conn., but they suffered a 2-1 defeat, as the Green Knights outshot MSC, 37-23, and erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in the second period. Mandeville stopped 35 shots in an excellent effort, and Smolan scored the Mounties’ goal off a pass from Bascombe.
The bad news continued for the Mounties on Monday afternoon, as they were dealt a 5-2 defeat to the Prout School at URI’s Boss Arena. But the good news is that their schedule promises to pick up steam over these next couple of weeks. On Wednesday night, a showdown against unbeaten La Salle Academy was also on tap at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink.
On Friday at 7 p.m., the Mounties will head to Pawtucket’s Lynch Arena to battle the Moses Brown School, and the following night at 6:30 p.m., they will host Cumberland High at Adelard Arena.
“We have eight games in 16 days, which is great,” added Merten. “It’s crazy, but it’s part of the game.”
