The players on the Mount Saint Charles Academy co-ed middle school tennis team, which repeated as Catholic Athletic League state champions, are, in front from left, Gemma Marsh, Ella Rataic, Sophia Lepre, Natalya Natareno, and Nicolas Marsh; in back, Norah Braza, Anthony Waldeck-Silva, Ava Raspallo, Giulianna Gill, Wesley Haran, Andy Belvin, and Reyhan Kamal. The head coach is Ruth Lepre.
The Catholic Athletic League sponsored a singles tournament last month that was hosted by Mount Saint Charles Academy. Mount’s Reyhan Kamal, right, won the boys’ championship by defeating Saint Philip’s Lorenzo Giacobbe in the title match.
The Catholic Athletic League sponsored a singles tournament last month that was hosted by Mount Saint Charles Academy. Mercymount's Caroline Trask, right, captured the girls' title by defeating Mount's Giulianna Gill in the finals.
The players on the Mount Saint Charles Academy co-ed middle school tennis team, which repeated as Catholic Athletic League state champions, are, in front from left, Gemma Marsh, Ella Rataic, Sophia Lepre, Natalya Natareno, and Nicolas Marsh; in back, Norah Braza, Anthony Waldeck-Silva, Ava Raspallo, Giulianna Gill, Wesley Haran, Andy Belvin, and Reyhan Kamal. The head coach is Ruth Lepre.
The Catholic Athletic League sponsored a singles tournament last month that was hosted by Mount Saint Charles Academy. Mount’s Reyhan Kamal, right, won the boys’ championship by defeating Saint Philip’s Lorenzo Giacobbe in the title match.
The Catholic Athletic League sponsored a singles tournament last month that was hosted by Mount Saint Charles Academy. Mercymount's Caroline Trask, right, captured the girls' title by defeating Mount's Giulianna Gill in the finals.
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy co-ed middle school tennis team repeated as Catholic Athletic League state champions last month by defeating neighboring Saint Philip School in the finals for the second straight season, this time by a 7-0 score, on the Mounties’ courts.
The championship also capped a second straight undefeated season for the squad, which five months ago at Ponaganset High, also won the RIPCOA state championship and doubles tournament.
“This team was a pleasure to coach, as they were dedicated and showed Mount pride and sportsmanship on the court,” added head coach Ruth Lepre. “Their love for tennis and each other made this season extra special.”
The Catholic Athletic League also sponsored a singles tournament last month that Mount hosted. Mount’s Reyhan Kamal won the boys’ championship by topping Saint Philip’s Lorenzo Giacobbe in the finals.
Mercymount’s Caroline Trask captured the girls’ title by defeating Mount’s Giulianna Gill in their title match.
At the tournament, 100 pairs of socks were collected by the participating players and donated to the St. Charles Soup Kitchen in Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.