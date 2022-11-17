WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy co-ed middle school tennis team repeated as Catholic Athletic League state champions last month by defeating neighboring Saint Philip School in the finals for the second straight season, this time by a 7-0 score, on the Mounties’ courts.

The championship also capped a second straight undefeated season for the squad, which five months ago at Ponaganset High, also won the RIPCOA state championship and doubles tournament.

