WOONSOCKET – The first-year Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op boys’ volleyball team completed the first half of its Division II season with a ‘0’ in the loss column last Friday night by blanking neighboring Woonsocket High, 3-0, in the Novans’ gym.
But even though the co-op team entered the second half of its season with a 9-0 record that was two games better than East Providence (9-2) and three better than Pilgrim (8-3) in the standings, veteran head coach Josh D’Abate knows that his squad still has a very long way to go before the postseason begins after Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re trying to be that team,” D’Abate said after Friday’s victory, which saw MSC/N.S. sweep the Novans by scores of 25-12, 25-18, and 25-18. “We’re playing well and making small improvements each day because the goal is to play our best volleyball at the end of May and beginning of June.”
MSC/North Smithfield, which began the second half of its season this week by blanking Barrington on Monday and Central the following night by 3-0 scores, have won all but two of their matches in three sets, dropping the second set in its 3-1 victories earlier this year at home over East Providence and Pilgrim.
In last Friday’s match, the Villa Novans, who dropped to 4-7, tried to take the second set from their visitors by coming back from a 7-1 deficit to take a 12-10 lead, with the final six points coming off the service of senior Nathan Fowler. But MSC/North Smithfield answered back with a run of its own to win the set.
“We’re trying to find some rhythm with our team,” D’Abate said. “I don’t know if we played our true starting lineup yet this season, which is kind of scary if you think about it. We’ve been mixing and matching a lot of different lineups, so sometimes when that happens, you see that kind of complacency or lack of continuity. But I think we’re getting closer to where we want to be at the end of the season, which is kind of fun to think about.”
D’Abate, who used all his players in last Friday’s victory, received a big night from sophomore outside hitter Connor DeSousa, who celebrated his birthday with 10 kills and six digs.
Sophomore setter Caden Sullivan, who D’Abate said “does a phenomenal job and is running our offense really well,” handed out 25 assists, and also contributing to the win were sophomore middle blocker Tom Matchett and outside hitter Carter Deslauriers (six kills each), senior outside hitter Caleb Kelly (five kills), and sophomore Ben Sousa (five digs).
“We mixed our outsides pretty consistently tonight,” D’Abate said. “I thought all our outsides did a nice job.”
In Monday’s victory over Barrington, which MSC/North Smithfield won by scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-12, Matchett delivered eight kills, six digs, and four blocks and Deslauriers added nine kills. Tuesday's win over Central saw the co-op team win with ease by scores of 25-12, 25-11, and 25-11 and Kelly lead the way with nine kills.
MSC/North Smithfield is back in action tonight at 6 p.m., as the co-op squad will face a team it hadn’t seen yet this season, the Tolman/Shea co-op team, at North Smithfield High.
“I know (Tolman/Shea head coach) Neil (Nachbar) always does a good job with his kids, so it’s going to be fun to see a new team,” D’Abate said.
For now, the team will focus on getting better each game, and after more than a month together, the co-op has been a fun experience for D’Abate, who coaches along with Carlos DeSousa and assistant coaches Amy Gravel and Rich Sousa.
“(The players) get along really well with each other,” D’Abate said. “They work hard in practice and they joke around a lot, but they know when it’s time to be serious. It’s been fun, and it’s a different vibe from what I’m used to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.