WOONSOCKET – The fans are back inside Mount Saint Charles Academy’s gymnasium this summer, and that’s not the only good news for the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League.
The popular league, which is taking the court for its seventh season, welcomed a record 14 high school boys’ varsity teams from not only northern and central Rhode Island, but also just over the border in Massachusetts, to this summer’s event, which began its regular season on June 29 and concluded it on Monday night.
Last season, East Providence won the championship by defeating Woonsocket in a low-scoring title game. This summer, the Townies didn’t return to the league, but all signs point to two teams from outside the area who could win the title, Cranston West, which entered this week with an 8-0 record, and Milford (Mass.), which was 7-1.
Cranston West won its “battle of unbeatens” with Milford last Wednesday, July 27, by a 57-51 score, and while that game was worth the price of admission, six of the seven that took place that night were decided by seven or less points.
“It doesn’t matter if there are matchups between Divisions I, II, or III or the Massachusetts schools,” MSC head coach Henry Coleman said while watching bits and pieces of the Cranston West-Milford game and welcoming fans at the gym’s front door. “A lot of games have been competitive and going down to the wire, which is good to see.”
Coleman, who is the league’s director, began the league in 2015 when North Providence’s summer league folded and plans to kick off one at Cumberland’s Tucker Field courts fell through. That inaugural season saw eight teams hit the hardwood, but the following year, the league grew to 10.
The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the cancellation of the 2020 season, but when the league tipped off last summer, it did so with 12 varsity and four junior varsity teams.
Unfortunately, there weren’t enough junior varsity teams to field a productive division, and while Coleman hopes to bring back that division next year, he’s certainly thrilled to host the 14 teams that have spent the past 5 1/2 weeks in his school’s gym, sharpening their skills and playing competitive games with their high school teammates.
“It’s a good mix (of teams),” Coleman said. “And it’s a good way for the coaches to kind of see what certain kids can possibly do for their team over the winter, especially for these younger kids who are not used to this level of play.”
Entering this week in third place was West Warwick with a 6-2 record, and the top three teams from northern Rhode Island with 5-3 records were North Smithfield, Lincoln, and Cumberland.
The other eight teams are Woonsocket and St. Raphael Academy (4-4), MSC and Blackstone Valley Prep (3-5), Ponaganset and St. Patrick Academy (2-6), and Blackstone-Millville Regional and Bellingham (1-7).
Lincoln had won the championship in 2015 by upsetting then-undefeated Woonsocket in the finals, and in 2019, the Lions rolled to the title with a 12-0 record. Johnston also defeated Woonsocket in the finals in 2016; the Novans finally struck gold the following summer, and Milford won the 2018 title in its first season in the league.
As for the fans who have inhabited the gym’s baseline bleachers on Monday and Wednesday nights, “The crowd turnout has been awesome this summer,” Coleman added. “I think everybody’s happy, especially not having to wear a mask anymore and just getting back to some type of normalcy.”
