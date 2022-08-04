Woonsocket plays in MSC League
Woonsocket High head basketball coach Dennis Harmon ,far right, watches his team play Ponaganset in their Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League matchup last Wednesday, July 27, inside Mount’s gymnasium. The Novans posted a 41-37 victory that evened their record at 4-4.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

WOONSOCKET – The fans are back inside Mount Saint Charles Academy’s gymnasium this summer, and that’s not the only good news for the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League.

The popular league, which is taking the court for its seventh season, welcomed a record 14 high school boys’ varsity teams from not only northern and central Rhode Island, but also just over the border in Massachusetts, to this summer’s event, which began its regular season on June 29 and concluded it on Monday night.

