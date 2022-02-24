BRISTOL -- The Mount Saint Charles Academy boys' and girls' swim teams came away with third-place finishes in their respective meets at last Friday night's Division IV Championships at Roger Williams University.
The girls' squad was led by junior Amanda Masse, who won the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:02.84 and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:16.03, and senior Olivia Antonelli, who took second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.67 seconds.
Masse also swam with senior Madison Cerda and juniors Sophia Foxon and Melissa Reggio on the 400-yard freestyle relay team that placed second in 4:44.42.
The boys received third places from their relay squad of seniors Aiden Sylvestre and Quinn Fitzgerald, junior Tyler McDonald, and sophomore Neil Bogner, which posted a time of 2:14.02 in the 200-yard medley event and 1:58.63 in the 200-yard freestyle race. Bogner also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.67.
The high school swimming season will come to an end at the state championship meet on Saturday, March 5, at Brown University.
