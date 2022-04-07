WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy and Woonsocket High softball teams will face each other twice as Division II-North opponents over the next couple of months, but that didn’t stop the two neighbors from getting together for a non-league meeting on a frigid, windy morning last Saturday on the Mounties’ campus.
Mount pulled away in the bottom of the fourth inning with a four-run rally to take a 9-2 win, but this game was more of an opportunity for both teams to get out on a field and see what they needed to work on. The Novans are dealing with a couple of injuries to start their season, while the Mounties are still fielding a young team.
The Mounties’ coaching situation has switched hands, as with time constraints, former head coach Henry Coleman is now the assistant, and the former assistant, Derek Young, is now the head coach. Dan Belisle, meanwhile, returns as the head coach for Woonsocket, and Young and Belisle were enthused with what they saw last Saturday.
“This is literally our second time outside,” Young noted. “I thought the girls did very well considering that we have a lot of inexperienced players. They did a nice job.”
The Mounties have seven returning players from last season’s three-win team, including their junior ace pitcher and team captain, Olivia Young. The coaching staff chose their two 2022 captains at the end of last spring, said the head coach, but when one captain transferred to another school, they decided to stick with one this year.
Olivia Young and transfer Izzy Melanson are Mount’s two starting pitchers, and against Woonsocket, Melanson, who is also MSC’s leadoff batter, worked the first three innings, and Young, who bats third, pitched the last four. They combined on a no-hitter that saw them strike out 17 batters.
“They’re both very good quality pitchers,” added the head coach. “And the catchers are (junior) Brooke Forget and (sophomore) Carolyn Acker. I’m happy to have them because no one else wanted to (catch).”
Also returning from last year is sophomore Lily Vendittelli, who will be the cleanup hitter. Her head coach called her “a Swiss Army knife” who can play pretty much anywhere in the field besides pitcher and catcher.
Vendittelli drove in three runs in last Saturday’s win, two of them with a double. Young went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, and three runs scored, and Forget also had two hits.
Freshman Ava Chartier will also play first base, and the Mounties also have freshmen in left and right field.
“They’re all players with a lot of potential, but we have stuff to work on,” the head coach said. “I consider us a young team. We’re a work in progress. I just told the girls, ‘Let’s get better everyday. Let’s be good at the end of the season.’”
The Novans, meanwhile, will start the season without their two best pitchers, junior Rylie Forcier and sophomore Julia Raymond, who are injured, but Belisle said they both expect to be back soon. Filling in right now is senior Emily Smith.
“It feels good to be out here,” Belisle said. “We have a team with a lot of good attitudes, and I’m enjoying this so far early in the season. We’re going to get better. They’re coachable and they try hard.”
Woonsocket graduated four seniors from last spring’s team, which didn’t win any of its D-II games, and the Villa Novans also have limited numbers on their roster, meaning they do not have a junior varsity team.
Position-wise, they are still working on it. Having Raymond and Forcier out puts them at a disadvantage, but gives Belisle the freedom to try out other players at different positions.
When they come back, either Raymond or Forcier will play shortstop when they aren’t pitching, and the other position that appears to be locked up is center field, which is played by junior Bella Mencarini. She made a couple of good plays in last Saturday’s game.
At the plate, Belisle said the big hitters will be junior catcher Dakota Owen, Raymond, and Forcier, who will bat at the top of the lineup.
“After that, we’ll see who comes along,” Belisle said. “They really work hard in practice, so the hitting is going to get better. It’s very hard to hit early in the season, in the cold, against these very good pitchers. And we saw some really good pitching today. It was a good little test for us.”
As for the other North teams, five new ones Mount and Woonsocket will face this year are North Providence, who is down from D-I, and Ponaganset, East Greenwich, Cranston East, and West Warwick, which are up from D-III. Lincoln, Johnston, and Toll Gate are also back on the schedule.
“You kind of get to know the teams after the first couple of weeks,” Belisle said. “We know now that Mount has a really strong pitcher, but I don’t know too much about the (other) competition.”
Both teams want to be playing their best softball at the end of the season.
“Our two goals are to make the playoffs and improve everyday – every practice, every game,” the Mount head coach said. “We just want to get a tiny bit better everyday.”
Belisle said his team’s goal is “steady improvement from beginning to end. If we’re playing our best ball at the end, that means I did my job. That means we’re going to compete and win some games at the end of the year.”
“At the beginning of the year, it’s about getting experience and improvement because we have a lot of rookies,” he added. “But we’ll see what happens in the second half of the year.”
Both teams were scheduled to kick off their league schedules on Tuesday afternoon, as the Mounties were scheduled to visit Ponaganset and the Novans were slated to host NP at Cass Park. Weather permitting, Mount will host Toll Gate today at 4:30 p.m., while Woonsocket will go to East Greenwich at 5 p.m.
