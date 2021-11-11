GLOCESTER — For the first time in her high school cross country career, Emmy Belvin broke the 20-minute mark, and the Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore did so on the RIIL’s biggest stage, last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Ponaganset High.
And that’s not all. Belvin’s time of 19:42.54 on the scenic 3.1-mile course was good for 14th place out of 153 runners and landed her Second-Team All-State honors. Thanks to a strong 100-yard sprint to the finish line, Belvin was able to lock up the final Second-Team berth by edging the 15th-place finisher, Westerly High junior Kaya West, by 0.38 of a second.
Belvin, who became the first MSC runner since Ashley Jensen in 2001 to earn Second-Team All-State honors, had placed 24th at last year’s state meet in what was then a personal-best time of 20:00.91, but was 7.26 seconds shy of earning Third-Team All-State honors.
She will be back in action on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at the 86th annual New England Championships at Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt.
Also taking part in the girls’ meet was North Smithfield High’s team, which earned its first berth in the state meet with an excellent effort at the previous week’s Class C meet. Four of the Northmen’s seven runners turned in PRs, and the top runners were sophomore Jasmine Burt, who finished 73rd in a time of 21:49.44, and freshman Mya Silveira, who placed 81st in 22:01.44.
In the boys’ race, MSC saw two of its runners answer the starter’s gun, and one of them, sophomore Ethan Fadden, took 51st place in a time of 17:16.50 that was a 43.79-second improvement from his performance at last season’s meet. His classmate, Matt Donahue, also placed 90th in a time of 18:08.25.
