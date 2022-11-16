PAWTUCKET – After keeping their final decisions under wraps, St. Raphael Academy seniors and cross country/track and field standouts Devan Kipyego and Pedro Mayol made their collegiate plans official last Thursday afternoon in the gymnasium of their school’s Alumni Hall.
Both runners signed their National Letters of Intent to Division I universities, but the announcement that drew region-wide attention was Kipyego’s decision to follow his brother’s footsteps to Iowa State University. But before doing so, he added some drama and flare to his announcement.
Kipyego went to the podium with five different hats of the schools that he visited – Iowa State, Kentucky, Oregon, Villanova, and Washington State – and proceeded to choose one, almost put it on his head, and then discard it. The last hat remaining was Oregon, but to everyone’s surprise, that too was discarded.
Just then, a door opened in the gym behind Kipyego, revealing his older brother, Darius, who had an Iowa State hat. As they embraced, Devan announced that his final decision was to run for the Cyclones and reunite with his brother.
“I wanted to see all the facts and (see which) school really fits me,” Kipyego noted. “Comparing each school, they were all different in their own ways. I know Oregon had probably the best facilities, but I think Iowa State just overall had the better coaching and what I wanted. I just wanted to go to Iowa State. It’s just more of a family team, and I just really enjoy that.”
“Devan is going to add a lot to that Iowa State team,” SRA head coach Chris Magill said. “He’s one of the best milers in the history of U.S. high school running, and to have him link up potentially with his brother in certain relays and such is going to be very exciting. And I think Devan will contribute in his first year.”
Having his older brother at Iowa State was a factor, but not the deciding one, as they train separately and differently, running different distances.
“I didn’t really know about the distance because (Darius) is in middle distance, so it’s kind of two different programs,” Devan said. “I knew they came in second in the NCAA championship last year in cross country. They’ve produced some really good runners. They had two guys go pro last year and they’re hoping for more.”
Devan Kipyego’s goal is to go professional and his best chance at that would be attending Iowa State. It meant a lot to Devan for his brother to fly out and help him announce his decision.
As for a major at Iowa State, Devan said he is going to do kinesiology, and by going pro, he hopes that can pay for his doctorate in physical therapy.
Magill listed Kipyego’s accomplishments so far at St. Raphael Academy, topping that list are last year’s national championship in the 2000-meter steeplechase, the 11 state championships that he won, and the Gatorade R.I. Player of the Year honors that he won as a junior in cross country and track and field. He also owns state titles in the 800, mile, 3,000, and steeplechase.
And last Saturday morning, at the New England championship meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course, Kipyego became the first SRA runner in school history to win a regional title, as he topped a field of 260 runners with a time of 15:24.7.
Kipyego, who became the first R.I. champion to capture this race in six years, won it by 12.5 seconds, and before his victory, the highest finish by an SRA runner came in 1989 when Magill, who was a senior, took second place. He will now turn his attention to competing in the Nike Cross Northeast Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
Mayol, meanwhile, made his decision first last Thursday, after thanking his family and his school, he unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a UMass-Lowell shirt. He will be running cross country and track for the River Hawks.
“That was one of the first schools I visited,” Mayol said. “I really just fell in love with it right from the start. They have a great feel and environment, and the team was awesome. I love the coaching staff there, and it just sort of felt like home right from the start.”
Mayol said he visited a lot of other schools, trying to find the right fit, such as Northeastern, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, the University of Rhode Island, and UMass-Amherst. But between the cross country and track programs and academics, UMass-Lowell was the winner, and Mayol wants to major in mechanical engineering.
“UMass-Lowell has had so much success in the past few years,” Magill said. “Coach (Gary) Gardner has really developed that team over the years. They are conference champions and one of the best teams in the region. Pedro, with his athletic ability, is really going to help that team continue to win championships.”
Mayol, who is a four-time state champion, has achieved numerous All-New England, All-Class, and All-Division honors. He’s also an Academic All-Stater and a National Honor Society member.
He also ran well at last weekend’s New England meet, as he took 118th place in a time of 17:27.9, and along with Kipyego and junior Jeremiah Rocha, who finished 67th in 16:58.4, helped the Saints place 13th out of 30 teams in the standings.
In the girls’ meet, two SRA juniors cracked the top 35, as Rory Sullivan earned Third-Team All-New England honors by placing 18th out of 245 runners in a time of 19:12.8 and Chandaniey Boyce took 35th place in 19:41.2.
