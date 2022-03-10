PROVIDENCE – A marvelous season that began with five losses, but amazingly ended in the Division II finals, saw the Lincoln High boys’ hockey team suffer back-to-back losses to regular-season champion North Kingstown High in their best-of-three title series at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
As they did in the best-of-three semifinals against Portsmouth High, the Lions dropped last Saturday’s series opener by a 5-0 score. But unlike that series, which saw Lincoln come back to win the next two games, the Lions suffered a 2-1 defeat two nights later to the Skippers that gave N.K. its first title in 12 years.
It was an emotional whirlwind of a season for the 2nd-seeded Lions, who skated into the series with an 11-10 mark, and head coach Mike Forrest was happy with the fight he saw from his team on Monday night.
“I said to them, ‘I’m going to get emotional, and I usually don’t get emotional,’” he said. “But the ride they took us on — honestly, when we were 0-5, I wouldn’t have been surprised if they closed up shop, we win maybe a couple (of games), and we don’t even see the playoffs.”
Forrest admitted that he had been contemplating a family visit to Florida during the February vacation break, but as his team continued to grow and string some wins together, he changed his mind.
Both teams came out kind of slow in Monday’s game, and while the Lions’ best period was the third, they could not top the Skippers, who finished their season with an 18-2-2 record.
The first period was scoreless, but the Lions almost got on the board, as junior left wing Nathan Turcotte slipped a shot past N.K.s goalie Braeden Perry. But Turcotte’s goal was waved off for high sticking, as Turcotte swung his stick like a baseball bat.
In the second period, N.K.’s Marcus Macchioni went to the box on a roughing penalty, but the Lions could not make anything happen on the power play. Senior Landon Forrest had a few attempts, but none that went past Perry.
It was almost another scoreless period, but the Skippers found the back of the net with 2.7 seconds on the clock, as Evan Engelhardt scored, despite a lot of bodies in front of the Lincoln net.
“(North Kingstown) has a lot of horses and they’re a good team,” the head coach said. “They’ve got three lines and a lot of guys, and they played really well.”
Being down 1-0 in a series that his team trailed one game to nothing, he said he wasn’t worried about his team’s grit going into the third period.
“We were one shot away,” he said he told his team before the third period. “I don’t worry about them battling because I know they will keep on trying.”
With 12:46 to go in the game, the Lions finally got on the board on a goal from Landon Forrest that was set up by senior Devin Cormier and Turcotte.
Forrest commented on Landon and how he played defense and forward and was a four-year starter. He said that it was a nice goal and it meant something to him, for Landon is his nephew.
The ice expanded for the Lions, as they tried to get the puck out of their own zone toward the latter part of the game. The Skippers kept pestering Lincoln junior goalie Nathan Goff, and eventually, sophomore Jake Rodger came through with the go-ahead goal with 5:19 to play.
The Lions pulled Goff in the last minute of play for an extra skater, and the move almost paid off when Cormier took the puck and blasted it toward the goal. But he hit the crossbar and the puck stayed away from the net.
Cormier and Landon Forrest kept at it before a takeaway by N.K. The Lions were able to keep the Skippers from getting an empty-netter, but couldn’t score themselves and time ran out on Lincoln’s rollercoaster of a season.
The head coach compared his team’s season to the high school career of senior defenseman Cameron Labrie. He said that in his first two seasons, Labrie didn’t really play, but he kept on coming.
“That’s kind of like the way this season was for these guys,” said Forrest, whose team was making its first trip to the finals in nine seasons. “They kept on battling and kept on trying to come back, and there are just so many kids I’m happy for and I’m proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.