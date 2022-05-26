PROVIDENCE – The North Smithfield High baseball team inched closer to clinching sole possession of the Division III regular-season title last Friday night by picking up a huge win over third-place Juanita Sanchez at Richardson Field.
It was a close game through two innings, 3-3, but the Northmen broke out in the top of the third inning, batted around their lineup, and scored six times to take a commanding lead. The Northmen then added seven more runs in the seventh and cruised to an 18-4 win.
And the good news continued on Monday afternoon when the Northmen hosted Davies and rolled to a 14-4 win. That helped them raise their D-III record to 11-1 and give them a game-and-a-half lead over Classical (10-3) in the standings with two games left on their home field: Tuesday’s scheduled matchup against Shea and Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Juanita Sanchez.
Friday’s victory over the Cavaliers, who fell to 9-4, was certainly a big one for the Northmen, who are back in D-III this season for the first time since 2018. Last season, they won just three games in D-II
“We played (Juanita Sanchez) twice in Division II last year and they beat us twice,” North Smithfield head coach Jon Leddy said after last Friday’s win. “We knew it was going to be a battle, but I’m taking this game as kind of like a little bit of a fluke. On Wednesday, when we play them again, I know it’s going to be a battle. I know they are a good team and we can’t take it for granted.”
Last Friday’s game started late, and both teams seemed tight, committing their share of errors and allowing unearned runs to cross the plate in the first two innings. But the Northmen took control of the game in their half of the third and never looked back.
“It was a bit of a surprise,” Leddy said about the lopsided win. “It just got out of hand at the end there. I know (Juanita Sanchez) has a few games coming up, so I’m assuming they didn’t want to waste any arms once we got up a little bit. The good thing was we were hitting the ball today. The last few games, we’ve hit a lot of fly balls, so today, we corrected a lot of that stuff.”
The Northmen had a great day at the plate, with four players getting two hits: Wyatt Letizia, Kayden Artruc, Ethan Harnois and Ethan Battersby. Scoring four runs while hitting a two-run single and walking three times was Danny White, and Artruc also scored three times.
Leddy said that their two big innings really helped them out and kept starting pitcher Cole Skinner’s pitch count down, which was key with three games on N.S.’s schedule this week. Skinner threw four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and five walks. Tyler Albino pitched the last three innings for the Northmen, giving up just one walk while striking out four.
“Cole pitched well,” Leddy said. “He always keeps us in the game. We know he’s going to give us solid innings. He gets mad at me when I take him out, even when he’s near his pitch count. He’s a gamer and is always going to want to be out there, and we’re going to rely on him the rest of the way.”
In Monday’s mercy-rule victory over Davies, Artruc was the player of the game, for not only did he pick up the win on the mound by striking out 10 batters in five innings of work, but he also keyed an eight-run rally in the fifth by legging out two triples.
That was part of a productive 4-for-4 afternoon that saw him drive in four runs and score four times.
Earlier last week, Artruc pitched a five-inning perfect game to lead the Northmen to a 17-0 mercy-rule win over Central Falls, as he struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced.
