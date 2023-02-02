North Smithfield junior center Alvendz Viera Dones, #42, was a presence in the paint during last Friday night’s Division III matchup on the road against Central Falls. Viera Dones not only led the Northmen in rebounds, but he also scored 15 points to help the Northmen hold on for a 60-55 win.
Central Falls High School sophomore center #32 Jamilson De Pina Almeida uses his height and takes the jump shot over North Smithfield's #15 Tyson Green, #20 Aidan Bienvenue and #42 Alvendz Viera Dones. Almeida scored eight points in the 60-55 loss.
Central Falls senior center Alex Maia, #11, takes the ball under the hoop as he is surrounded by North Smithfield junior guard Tyson Green, #15, and senior forward Issiah Chauvin, #12, during their Division III showdown last Friday night at the Warriors’ gym. Maia led the Warriors offensively with 15 points, but the Northmen escaped with a 60-55 victory that kept them undefeated in D-III play at 12-0 and dropped the Warriors’ record to 7-5.
CENTRAL FALLS – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in Division III action last Friday night, but for the third time in their last six games, the Northmen found themselves going down to the wire with an opponent.
A loud, intense game at Central Falls High School saw the host Warriors put the Northmen, who are currently 13-0, on notice for most of the night. But the Northmen battled back in the second half and pulled out a 60-55 victory in a gym that has traditionally been a tough place for N.S. to play.
“We’ve never won here in my nine years (as a head coach),” head coach Brandon DiPaola noted. “I’ve never won in this building, but it’s an awesome place to play and a fun atmosphere. I thought the crowd was great tonight. This was a great, fun, high school atmosphere.”
When DiPaola told his players that last Friday’s win was his first in that gym, junior center Alvendz Viera Dones told DiPaola that he was happy for him, and that made DiPaola laugh.
“But that’s the kind of kids we have,” he added. “They are the sweetest kids.”
The playoff-bound Warriors, who fell to 7-5, had a game plan and executed it, at least in the opening half. They kicked off the game with an 11-2 run before finishing the first quarter with a 15-10 lead.
Even though the Northmen, who didn’t look comfortable shooting in that quarter, briefly took the lead late in the second, C.F. took a 27-26 lead at halftime, as sophomore forward Leandro Rojas scored just before the buzzer.
“We wanted to run them off the three (point) line,” C.F. head coach Jeff Doucette said. “We wanted to confuse them, changing up the defense, and we wanted to keep them off the boards, which we didn’t do in the second half.”
“We did (start slow), and honestly, it’s a credit to (the C.F. coaches),” said DiPaola, who praised Doucette and assistant coach (and former Lincoln head coach) Kent Crooks. “They did their due diligence. They came out and scouted us a couple of times, and they knew exactly what to expect. I thought they had a good game plan, and I honestly want to credit them.”
The lead kept changing hands in the third quarter, but the Northmen settled down and the Warriors couldn’t quite keep up. At the end of the third quarter, the Northmen had a 44-42 lead, thanks to a layup at the buzzer by Viera Dones.
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors reclaimed the lead, 48-46, on buckets from senior guard Ian Grace and junior guard Julian Ortiz. But after senior forward Issiah Chauvin tied the score for the Northmen, junior guard Tyson Green sank a three-pointer to give the Northmen a 51-48 lead.
The Warriors closed to within a point, 53-52, on sophomore center Jamilson De Pina Almeida’s basket, but Dones gave North Smithfield some breathing room. The Warriors couldn’t score fast enough in the end, and hitting most of their free throws, the Northmen held on for the win.
“This group has been playing together since their freshman year,” DiPaola noted. “They’re seasoned and battle-tested. We beat some really good teams, and it’s credit to these kids. They could have easily gone down by 20, but they stayed composed, and we believe in what we do and we just keep doing it. And it worked out tonight.”
The Northmen had only six players provide all the scoring, but four who scored in double figures, with Green leading the way with a game-high 17 points. Dones scored 15 points; junior guard Anthony Paiva had 11, including three three-pointers, and Chauvin added 10.
“That’s the funniest part about us – we don’t have a stud (scorer),” DiPaola said. “Every single night, it’s someone different, and that’s what makes us really hard to guard. We don’t have a knockdown shooter or a 1,000-point scorer. Most of our guys average around 10 (points per game), and every night, it’s usually a different leading scorer.”
The Warriors had two players in double figures, senior center Alex Maia (15 points) and Ortiz (12), while three players each scored eight points, junior forward Moises Maldonado-Rosado, Almeida, and Grace.
On Tuesday night, the Northmen hosted one-win Scituate and easily wrapped up the Division III-C regular-season title by rolling to a 57-39 victory.
Tonight, the Northmen will travel to Exeter/West Greenwich for a 6:30 p.m. game, and in a rare Saturday afternoon game, they will host Ponaganset at 3:30 p.m. They will wrap up their regular-season with games against St. Patrick Academy, Highlander Charter, and Mount Saint Charles Academy.
