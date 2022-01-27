WOONSOCKET – When the North Smithfield High girls’ basketball team took the floor for its Division III showdown against the undefeated Tolman/Shea co-op team on Tuesday night, the Northmen did so with a six-game win streak.
One of the reasons why the Northmen won all those games has been the play of their defense, and on Sunday afternoon, North Smithfield turned in another superb job defensively to defeat Mount Saint Charles Academy, 46-35, inside the Mounties’ gym.
“I really love our defense,” North Smithfield head coach Ariana DiPaola said. “We came in knowing (Mount) was a very good team, kind of like a mirror of us. They’re scoring really high, so our biggest thing was to protect the perimeter and watch any inside cutters, and our defense was really solid for us today.”
The Northmen, who have allowed less than 38 points in their last five games, also saw their senior co-captains, Megan Masi and Calla Puccetti, run the floor well and lead the way offensively, as Masi scored 17 points and Puccetti had 16.
“They’re playing like senior captains,” DiPaola said. “They’ve seen varsity minutes since their freshman year, and they’ve been playing together since middle school. Their ball movement is good, they see each other, and they communicate. They are a dynamic duo.”
After a quarter of play, the Northmen held a 12-8 lead, as they snapped an 8-8 tie with baskets from senior center Laura Matchett and Puccetti. By the half, it was 26-18 in the Northmen’s favor, and they continued to shoot well at the start of the third quarter and scored the first six points.
“(North Smithfield) is the best team in the division,” Mount head coach Ed Cunanan added. “They’re clearly the most talented; they’re well-coached, and they don’t miss a lot of shots. It sounds weird to say, but even in a loss, I couldn’t be any prouder than I am of my girls, who were playing without a center, going up against a big, talented team.”
The Mounties were led by freshman forward Addie Stojanowski, who scored nine points in the third quarter and ended the afternoon with 17. She came up big at a time when her team played most of the night without one of its top scorers, sophomore center Emma Roberts, who scored Mount’s first two points on free throws, came out of the game in the first quarter, and did not return.
“I’ve been telling everybody that Stojo is something to see,” Cunanan added. “This kid is going to be something special. She’s working her way through things and she’s learning how to use the talents that she has.
“Tonight, to me, was her coming out party. She’s already done a lot of great things for us this year, but missing our leading scorer, and with some other things that we were dealing with, she stepped up. She’s going to have an amazing four years here.”
The Northmen, who held a 40-29 lead at the end of three quarters, improved to 7-1 in league play and 8-2 overall. They were less than 48 hours removed from a 45-23 win over Toll Gate in Warwick that saw Masi scored 13 points and Puccetti add 10.
The Mounties, meanwhile, slipped to 4-4 in the division, but came into Sunday’s game with victories in three of their last four games and had ended last week with a 45-39 victory over Burrillville and a 54-24 win over Blackstone Valley Prep.
In the victory over BVP, senior forward Katie Mahon scored a career-high 14 points and senior forward Mallory Mongeon, sophomore guard Alexis Robillard, Roberts, and Stojanowski contributed to a balanced scoring attack. In the win over the Broncos, the bulk of Mount’s points came from Stojanowski (11 points), Roberts (10), junior guard Ashley Plamondon (nine), and Robillard (eight).
The Northmen are back in action tonight at 6:30 p.m. with another tough game against a neighboring opponent, as they will visit Burrillville at the Broncodome.
“We don’t look above any of our opponents, so what is coming up next is what we prepare for,” DiPaola added. “We’re just very fortunate to be healthy and on the floor. I have athletes that want to play together and enjoy playing together, and a lot of our success comes from them being supportive of each other.”
The Mounties will visit Central Falls tonight at 7 p.m. and host Block Island the following afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.