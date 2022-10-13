CUMBERLAND – For the past six seasons, North Smithfield head girls’ cross country coach Amy Gravel and her runners found themselves needing to put forth an excellent performance at the Class C championship meet – and then sweat out the next half hour or so as the race’s places were being tabulated – to see if their efforts were worthy enough of clinching one of the RIIL’s six wild-card spots for the following weekend’s state meet.

Of course, 12 of the 18 spots at the state meet were reserved for the teams who placed in the top three in their divisions during the dual-meet season, and with Cumberland, Smithfield, and either Ponaganset or Burrillville consistently locking up those three spots in the Northern Division, that meant the Northmen had to gain entrance into the RIIL’s main attraction the hard way.

