North Smithfield sophomore Mya Silveira heads toward the finish line and a 7th-place finish of 20:57 at last week’s Northern Division finale against Cumberland and Burrillville on the Monastery’s 3.1-mile course. The Northmen ended their dual-meet season with a 10-2 mark that’s the best record in their 37-year history.
North Smithfield junior Jasmine Burt passes the first-mile marker in the woods of the Monastery during last week’s Northern Division meet against host Cumberland, Burrillville, and Blackstone Valley Prep. Burt took 13th place in a time of 22:08.
CUMBERLAND – For the past six seasons, North Smithfield head girls’ cross country coach Amy Gravel and her runners found themselves needing to put forth an excellent performance at the Class C championship meet – and then sweat out the next half hour or so as the race’s places were being tabulated – to see if their efforts were worthy enough of clinching one of the RIIL’s six wild-card spots for the following weekend’s state meet.
Of course, 12 of the 18 spots at the state meet were reserved for the teams who placed in the top three in their divisions during the dual-meet season, and with Cumberland, Smithfield, and either Ponaganset or Burrillville consistently locking up those three spots in the Northern Division, that meant the Northmen had to gain entrance into the RIIL’s main attraction the hard way.
But when the Class C meet returns to Ponaganset’s 3.1-mile course at the end of the month, the Northmen won’t have to stress out over their times and places, nor the other teams who are vying for wild-card entries.
That’s because North Smithfield already made its reservations for the state meet at Sept. 26 at a five-time Northern Division meet at Scituate’s Manning Field. The Northmen blanked the host Spartans, 15-44, Davies, 15-48, and Woonsocket, 15-50, and topped Mount Saint Charles, 25-30, and those wins hiked the Northmen’s record to 9-0 and clinched a top-three finish in the Northern Division standings.
Last Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Northmen took on the division’s other two undefeated teams, Cumberland and Burrillville, and winless Blackstone Valley Prep in their dual-meet finale at the Monastery, and unfortunately for N.S., the Clippers and Broncos proved to be too much for them to handle.
Cumberland swept the top six places, and nine of the top 12, to defeat the Northmen and Broncos by 15-49 scores, clinch its ninth straight Northern Division title, and improve its state-best win streak to 103 meets.
Burrillville also defeated North Smithfield, 24-32, to sew up second place, but the Northmen shut out BVP, 15-50, to wrap up their season with a 10-2 mark that’s their best record in the squad’s 37-year history.
“That’s a great accomplishment,” Gravel said while last week’s girls’ race was winding down. “This year, our focus was to see what we could do in the dual-meet season, and we won close meets with Smithfield and Lincoln where a couple of points could have went either way.”
The Northmen, who have posted a 51-20 mark in dual-meet competition over the last six seasons, are making their fifth trip to the state meet. In 1998, Gravel’s fourth season as N.S.’s head coach, they made their first appearance, and the Northmen did so again in 2008, 2016, and last year.
No dual-meet victory was as close as the Northmen’s season-opening 27-28 win over Smithfield on Sept. 12 at Deerfield Park, as the Sentinels, who had placed no worse than second in the standings in 15 of the last 16 seasons, had grabbed four of the top six places and were on the verge of another ‘W’ over their nearby rival.
But the Northmen claimed the top two places behind sophomore Mya Silveira (22:17) and junior Jasmine Burt (22:27), and they were able to squeak out their one-point win when junior Eden Beauregard (7th place, 24:33), senior Samantha Fagan (9th, 24:42), and freshman Keira Harnois (10th, 25:02) placed in the top 10.
“The nucleus of our team all came back,” noted Gravel, who returned five runners who placed in the top 60 at last year’s Class C meet: junior Amelia Boyes, Burt, Silveira, Beauregard, and Fagan.
In last week’s meet at the Monastery, Silveira was the lone N.S. runner to crack the top dozen, as she placed seventh in a time of 20:57. Gravel believes that she has a chance to break the school record of 20:35.34 that was set at the state meet in 2016 by Victoria Thurley.
Burt also took 13th place in 22:08, and Fagan placed 19th in 23:02.
Next Thursday, Oct. 20, both the Northmen’s boys’ and girls’ teams will take part in the Skee Carter Memorial Invitational at Burrillville Middle School. The Class C meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, and the state meet is the following weekend.
