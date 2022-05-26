LINCOLN – Thanks to its 8-4 win last Thursday over Lincoln and a 16-5 victory two nights later at home over the Providence Country Day/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team, the North Smithfield High girls’ lacrosse team finished the Division III regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.
It’s by far the best season in the history of the Northmen, who began play as a co-op squad with Burrillville from 2012-15 before creating their own team in 2016. The Northmen had won as many as four games in a season, but tripled its win total this spring. North Smithfield won eight of its games by nine or more goals.
“It’s been truly incredible,” Northmen head coach Courtney Lambrese said of her team’s undefeated season. “And these girls have been extremely humble and just getting better. It’s been an incredible season, and I’m super proud of the girls.”
In last Thursday’s win over Lincoln at the Lions’ Ferguson Field, the Northmen rolled out to a 4-0 lead at halftime and extended it to 6-0 before the two-win Lions came back. Lambrese said her team’s strategy going into the game was to “keep fighting and work on some things” in preparation for the playoffs.
Sophomore midfielder Kate Zonin, who led the Northmen with four goals, scored three in a row in the opening half after senior captain Jamie Wilkes scored the game’s first goal with 19:37 to go in the first half off an assist from senior captain Jess Karspeck.
“Kate and Jamie have held our offense together, being in control, cutting, driving, and getting points every single game,” Lambrese reported. “And defensively, (junior) Nina Finn has been really quick, aggressive, and always on the ball. She’s that player who can pick up anybody and kind of get the ball when we need it back.”
The Northmen also received back-to-back goals at the start of the second half from sophomore attack Alina Bienkiewicz, as well as another goal from Wilkes that made it a 7-1 game.
The Northmen began the game with junior Carla Sund in net, who “stepped in at the beginning of the season and wanted to play goalie, and she has been absolutely fantastic,” Lambrese added. “She has a shutout this season, and she’s really held this team together and has been a critical part of our success.”
Other than last Thursday’s 8-4 win and a 10-6 victory over second-place East Providence (11-1) on May 10, the Northmen’s closest game was their season opener with neighboring Mount Saint Charles Academy, which N.S. won by a 9-8 score.
“We were playing around with some lineups and trying to figure everything out,” Lambrese noted. “But from there on out, it’s been nothing but greatness and teamwork, and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
The Northmen are expected to begin the D-III playoffs on either Thursday or Friday night with a quarterfinal-round match at home against either the Mounties or Tiverton, which will face each other in a preliminary-round contest.
“Our goals the rest of the way is just to keep fighting,” Lambrese said. “We just want to take it one game at a time and ultimately hope to come home with a state championship.”
