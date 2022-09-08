NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fielding the smallest team in a competitive division is tough. So is being unable to partake in any summer workouts.
Unfortunately for the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op football team, that’s what the players and coaches are facing.
The program made statewide news in the middle of June for hazing allegations and an investigation involving players on last season’s squad, and as a result, the team’s offseason activities were suspended. That meant no captains’ workouts, conditioning drills, or the traditional passing camp that was held in Burrillville.
But in the days leading up to the official start of the RIIL’s preseason on Aug. 15, the team was given the green light to kick off its camp, and since then, there’s been a lot of work that still needs to be done.
“And we’re working hard,” second-year head coach Jeff Paiva said last Thursday night before his squad’s workout on the Northmen’s campus. “We began our first workout with numbers in the mid-20s, but we’ve picked up some players since school started and we gained a little bit of traction, which is nice.”
The co-op team, which has been among the smallest in Division III since moving up from D-IV following its championship season in 2019, entered this week with 33 players on its roster. It’s a very low number, considering almost every D-III team has at least 50 players, and neighboring teams like Ponaganset (77) and Lincoln (72) boast more than double N.S./Mount’s numbers.
While the lack of numbers hurts, “not being able to play 7-on-7 hurts a lot,” added Paiva. “We can all put on sneakers and run a mile. We can all do pushups in our living room and do other stuff to help prepare us for the season. But we don’t have a ton of experience, and with so many guys that aren’t football players, not being able to play 7-on-7 and just learn the positions – what they’re called and all the language – it sets us back.”
“But when we started on the 15th, everything we introduced, we ran after it,” Paiva continued. “If we set our offense up and teach our kids all the positions, then we sprint 100 yards. That was our thought behind it – to incorporate some of the conditioning and the learning stuff together – and we’re starting to catch up. We’re probably two or three days behind where we want to be, so all in all, that’s not too bad.”
N.S./Mount, which posted an overall record of 2-6 and reached the playoffs last season, will be led by its senior captain, Zack Kerrigan, who is a wide receiver and defensive back and a Third-Team All-Division selection last fall, and he’s one of four North Smithfield High seniors who are back for their fourth seasons of varsity football.
Linemen C.J. Rapoza, who was a First-Team All-Division standout last year and a Second-Team pick as a sophomore, and Abdul Shaker lead the way up front, and quarterback Cole Vowels, who earned Second-Team honors, is entering his third season under center and also starts on defense as a safety.
“Cole is going to lead us,” said Paiva. “He led us in passing and rushing last year, he led us in tackles defensively, and he punts for us. He does everything.”
Also returning are two of their classmates, wide receiver/safety Issiah Chauvin and wide receiver/linebacker Gave Corriveau, and running back/linebacker Brandon Boudreau, who is also a hockey and a lacrosse player, is a promising newcomer.
Leading the junior class is halfback/linebacker T.J. Smith, who Paiva “plans to move all over the field” and even use him as a slot receiver, with the hopes that he can help fill the production of graduated First-Team All-Division standout Nate Tessier.
Junior lineman Cooper Carlson and wide receiver/defensive back Aidan O’Neill are also back. Among the sophomores to watch are wide receiver/safety Kaden Brown and lineman Tyson Rasco, and two freshmen who could see plenty of playing time are linemen Julian Kodos and Chris Lagasse.
Those players are expected to see plenty of playing time in a new-look division that has doubled in size, due to the RIIL’s offseason realignment that offers a four-team Division I (Bishop Hendricken, La Salle Academy, North Kingstown, and Central); the rest of those teams and four Division II holdovers in a 14-team D-II; and a 16-team D-III that contains eight teams who are down from D-II.
The co-op team will play in Division III-A and take on defending D-II champion Classical, Chariho, Coventry, Lincoln, Middletown, Toll Gate, and Tolman, and Division III-B consists of the defending D-III (Narragansett) and D-IV (Ponaganset) champions, Johnston, Moses Brown, Mount Hope, Pilgrim, Rogers, and West Warwick.
“We’re going to have to play the schedule that we’re told (to play) and fight through it,” said Paiva. “I think that if we were in Division IV, we’d do extremely well, but there’s a big gap between Division III and IV. But like last year, we’ll be competitive. We got blown out only twice, and once was the first game of the year against Chariho where we had no Injury Fund (game) or scrimmages.”
N.S./Mount will open its season on Friday at 6 p.m. with a non-league contest against Ponaganset on their refurbished complex, which contains new restrooms, a press box, and a concession stand, in addition to the pristine turf that was replaced late last year.
The team, which was forced to spend its entire regular season on the road last fall, will head to Lincoln next Friday night for its division opener.
“It’s nice to have this back,” Paiva said as he glanced over the turf. “The kids are excited to be here on it, and we’re just looking forward to playing football. We have a core group of kids who would have been devastated if we weren’t out there, so it’s nice to see them doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”
