PROVIDENCE – North Smithfield resident Alex Bourque recently wrapped up his senior season on the Rhode Island College men’s tennis team by receiving Second-Team All-Little East Conference honors in both singles and doubles.
A 2017 graduate of North Smithfield High, Bourque finished the season with a 4-7 record at first singles and an 8-3 mark at first doubles. His contributions helped the Anchormen post an overall record of 10-3.
As a junior, Bourque was named the Anchormen’s MVP, and as a freshman, he also landed Second Team All-LEC recognition in doubles. He has totaled 21 wins in singles and 30 victories in doubles in his four seasons with the Anchormen.
Last spring, he also received the U.S. Tennis Association’s Andy Chase Award, which is presented to the top male collegiate tennis player who hails from this state.
