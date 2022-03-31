PROVIDENCE – North Smithfield native Alex Bourque, who is a senior on the Rhode Island College men’s tennis team, received multiple honors for his outstanding play just three matches into the season.
Not only was the former North Smithfield High standout and 2017 graduate named the Little East Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, but he was also recently named the WEEI/Centreville Bank RIC Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of March 21.
The Anchormen, who are 3-0, posted a 9-0 victory over Curry College last Friday afternoon in Providence, as Bourque netted a 6-4, 6-0 victory in first singles and teamed up with Smithfield freshman Noah Morin to grab an 8-2 win in first doubles.
Morin was also named the Little East’s Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row.
The two honors are the latest awards that Bourque has won in his marvelous career at RIC. A medical imaging major who currently owns a 3.50 GPA, Bourque was also last year’s recipient of the USTA’s Andy Chase Award, which honors the top collegiate men’s tennis player who lives in Rhode Island.
