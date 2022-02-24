PROVIDENCE – After dealing with COVID issues after the holidays and missing a few of his team’s meets, North Smithfield High senior Matt Stamatelatos has certainly made up for lost time.
Seven months after capturing the state outdoor title in the 300-meter hurdles, Stamatelatos became a two-time state champion at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
And Stamatelatos ran away with the title, as he sped across the finish line in a time of 7.83 that not only broke his school record of 7.92 that he broke at the Class C meet, but also dusted the runner-up finisher, La Salle Academy junior Brady Fisher, by 0.28 of a second.
“I just focused on getting out of the blocks hard, staying low on the hurdles, and making sure I sprinted through the (finish) line,” he added, “because I knew that if someone was going to be close to the line, I was going to have to lean.”
But Stamatelatos didn’t have to lean in becoming the third student-athlete in school history to claim multiple state titles, joining former teammate and 2021 graduate Aidan Beauchemin, who took last year’s indoor 55-meter and outdoor 110-meter hurdles, and gymnast Donna Ferra, who won three straight all-around titles from 1981-83.
“I couldn’t compete in two or three meets last month, so to come back at PR, and then PR again?” Stamatelatos asked. “It feels really good. That’s definitely something that I’m proud of.
Stamatelatos, who also placed eighth in the 300-meter dash in 37.59 seconds, also saw his teammate, sophomore Nick Lamoureux, finish fourth in the high jump with a six-foot leap. A weekend earlier, at the RIIL’s Last Chance Qualifier, Lamoureux broke a school record in that event by capturing it with a 6-foot-2 leap.
Senior Ray Marsella also placed sixth in the hurdles in a time of 8.35 seconds. Marsella had the second-fastest time in the preliminaries, clocking an 8.03 that was 0.17 of a second behind Stamatelatos’ time, but he was unable to get anything going in the finals.
“Unfortunately, he didn’t get the race that he wanted to, but he’ll definitely be back,” said Stamatelatos, who was also joined in the finals by another teammate, junior Sam Beauchemin, who finished seventh in that event in 8.37 seconds.
In the girls’ meet, senior Jackie DeRonde was in a three-way tie for sixth place in the high jump with a leap of 4-foot-8, and the Northmen received some bad luck in the 55-meter hurdles when junior Beth Marsella, who was seeded fourth in the finals, fell midway through the race and did not finish it.
Stamatelatos will join a handful of his teammates at the New England Championship on Saturday, March 5, at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass. Later next month, he will be getting ready for what promises to be an electrifying outdoor season, not just for him, but for his team, which surprised the state at last June’s RIIL Outdoor Championships by finishing third in the team standings.
“The goal now is hopefully to win the double, both (the state titles in the 110-meter and 300-meter) hurdles,” Stamatelatos added. “I’m so excited for the outdoor season. Our team is definitely going to be a real threat this spring.”
