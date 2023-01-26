GLOCESTER – Mike Joyce remembers very well his third season as the head coach of the Ponaganset High wrestling team.
It was the 2016-17 season, and after spending the past two winters in Division II, Joyce felt it was time to move his program, which had averaged a dozen dual-meet victories over its past six years, to the state’s top division.
“And people laughed a little bit,” he recalled, “but we did well.”
How well? The Chieftains shared the Division I-North dual-meet title with eventual state champion Cumberland that winter and finished second to the Clippers in the state meet. And the following winter, the program enjoyed the greatest season in its existence by posting an undefeated dual-meet record and capturing its first state and New England titles.
Since then, Ponaganset has been highly regarded as one of the state’s and region’s premier squads, but there was one goal left on Joyce’s checklist that hadn’t been marked off – a national ranking.
Again, Joyce’s wish raised a lot of eyebrows. A national ranking? There are currently 10,797 wrestling programs in the nation, and those rankings are usually reserved for powerhouse programs from California and Pennsylvania, certainly not teams from the nation’s smallest state.
But earlier last week, Joyce’s wish came true. Shortly after his team captured the prestigious Eastern States Classic in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y., Rockfin’s Mat Scouts Fab 50 team rankings listed the Chieftains in the 50th and final spot, and Joyce believes this may be the first time a program from this state has cracked the top 50.
“That was one of the main goals when I first started coaching,” said Joyce. “I really wanted a team ranking. That was my ultimate goal, and the other night, when I found out, I was pretty excited.”
And the news got a little bit better for the Chieftains on Monday morning. When the latest rankings were released, Joyce found out that Ponaganset took a small step up to the 49th spot.
“I feel very blessed,” he added. “The kids and the coaches put in a lot of work. We have a very good team this year, and it’s one thing for people in this state or New England to say you’re good, but it’s another thing when you’re comparing us with California, Pennsylvania, and all the other teams that are out there. To say that we’re in that group is a very high compliment.”
Joyce proudly shared the news last Wednesday, Jan. 18, after his team returned to their Division I dual-meet schedule by defeating Cumberland, 58-12, before a full house in the Chieftains’ gym. The veteran mentor was still on Cloud Nine after learning about his team’s national rankings, and he was also beaming with pride when he talked about the Chieftains’ huge victory in New York.
The Chieftains took first place out of 144 teams from seven states by scoring 152 points, 61 1/2 more than the runner-up finisher, Wantagh (N.Y.) High, and 64 more than third-place Starpoint (N.Y.) High.
“I know we were the first Rhode Island team to win the Eastern States,” Joyce said. “We had seven placers, which is unheard of. And we beat the 32nd-ranked team in the country (Minisink Valley) by 72 points. Now they were missing two of their guys, but even with those guys, we still would have won.”
“I think Starpoint and Minisink Valley are the top two Division I teams in New York, and we beat Starpoint by 64 (points),” he added. “And some of the people there were like, ‘Who are you guys?’ It was kind of like we just showed up out of nowhere.”
The Chieftains were led by Stanford University-bound senior Jacob Joyce, who is currently ranked 16th in the nation at 126 pounds. The two-time state champ handily won his weight class by posting a 5-0 record that included two first-round pins and a 7-1 win in the finals over last year’s New York 110-pound state champion, junior Joey Manfredi of Herricks, N.Y.
“That was a heated match, very emotional,” said the Ponaganset coach and Jacob’s father. “Jacob also won what’s called the Champion of Champions. All the finalists vote who is the best wrestler of the tournament.”
Senior Jason Hood (145 pounds) and junior Andrew Reall (160) were also the runners-up in their weight classes, with Hood also winning five matches and pinning two opponents in the second round. Freshman David Perez (118) and sophomore Preston Marchesseault (174) also took fourth place, and sophomore Mike Diorio (215) finished seventh.
Marchesseault and Diorio are the team’s two newest members. They are transfer students who needed to sit out the first half of the season, and they placed in the top five of their weight classes at last winter’s state meet: Marchesseault, who wrestled for Cranston West, took fourth place at 160 pounds, and Diorio, who attended La Salle Academy, placed fifth at 195.
Speaking of success at the state meet, Ponaganset’s lineup is loaded with wrestlers who have shined on the RIIL’s biggest stage. Sophomore Jared Hood (120 pounds) and Reall (145) also won state titles last winter, Jason Hood placed second at 138 last year and won the 126-pound title as a sophomore, and senior Nick Baccala has finished in the top six in his weight class in three straight seasons.
The Chieftains have also placed second twice and third once in the team standings since their championship season, and while state titles are nice, in Joyce’s eyes, the RIIL meet is merely a qualifier for the following weekend’s New England meet.
The head coach has always stressed the importance of his team “reaching the highest level of success” possible. Unlike sports such as basketball and hockey, which cap their seasons with state championship games, the highest level of success in wrestling means the New England championship meet, which will be held during the first weekend of March at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Chieftains took third place at last season’s New England meet, as they were the top R.I. team, but scored 18 fewer points than the eventual champion, St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass. They saw four wrestlers place in the top six of their weight classes and Jacob Joyce win the 120-pound title, but they only sent six wrestlers to the meet – the top three in each class from the state meet qualify for the regional meet.
“We’re always looking at New Englands,” the head coach said. “We’re very focused on that. We want to return as many guys as we can to New Englands, because if you don’t have the numbers at New Englands and something goes wrong, you’re in trouble.”
As for the D-I dual-meet season, the Chieftains went on to hike their record to 9-0 last Saturday afternoon in Cranston by rolling to a 54-18 victory over Cranston West. Three meets remain on their schedule, Wednesday’s night contest at North Providence and matchups next week against La Salle Academy and Mount Hope.
