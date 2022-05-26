LINCOLN – The Lincoln Middle School baseball team recently captured the RIPCOA’s Northern Division regular-season championship with a 9-0 record, which was a game better than North Cumberland Middle School’s 8-1 mark. Tied for third place with 6-3 record were Woonsocket and Gallagher.
Lincoln had defeated NCMS during the regular season, 4-2, but in the state playoffs, which began last Friday afternoon, Lincoln lost to Hendricken in their preliminary-round opener.
NCMS, meanwhile, advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinals in Coventry against Feinstein by defeating Cranston’s Hope Highlands, 4-1, at Bentley Field. But in its 'Elite Eight' matchup with Feinstein, North Cumberland suffered a 7-2 loss.
As for the area’s three middle school softball teams, neither NCMS, McCourt, or Lincoln qualified for the state playoffs. The Northern Division’s top four teams were Gallagher and Ferri, which shared the regular-season title with 8-1 records, Scituate (7-2), and Ponaganset (6-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.