JOHNSTON – In dramatic postseason fashion, two unbeaten middle school boys’ soccer teams saw their RIPCOA state championship game last Thursday night come down to penalty kicks.

And North Cumberland rose to the occasion and outscored Curtis Corner in the PK round, 4-3, to wind up with a hard-fought 3-2 victory and NCMS’s first state title since 2014.

