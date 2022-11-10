The members of the state champion North Cumberland Middle School boys’ soccer team are, in front from left, Joseph Terlato and Lucas Balcarcel; in middle row, Myles Muzrall, Connor Lavelle, Lucas Dube, Max Porabik, Jackson Silva, Brandon Dauwer, Cameron Francisco, Miguel Marques, Liam Barbosa, James Arthurs, and Giuseppe Guerra; in back, Aiden Muzrall, Jaylen Paz, Zackary Deroy, Brayden DeCecco, Braheem Korhone, Ethan Cardeal, Sean Tremor, Aahdi Thaslem, Nate Goodrich, Marcin Porabik, Michael Camara, Adison Bowab, Jayden Lawrence, Gage Genereux, Jayden Barnes, Jaxon Harris, Wesley Sinclair, Michael Dunn, and head coach Mike Dube.
North Cumberland Middle School’s Jaxon Harris, shown trying to settle the ball in the right direction near the sidelines, gave NCMS a 2-0 lead early in the game, but Curtis Corner came back to score the next two goals and eventually force overtime and then penalty kicks.
JOHNSTON – In dramatic postseason fashion, two unbeaten middle school boys’ soccer teams saw their RIPCOA state championship game last Thursday night come down to penalty kicks.
And North Cumberland rose to the occasion and outscored Curtis Corner in the PK round, 4-3, to wind up with a hard-fought 3-2 victory and NCMS’s first state title since 2014.
“Absolutely insane,” North Cumberland head coach Mike Dube said as his players celebrated their thrilling win at Johnston High’s Polisena Stadium and capped their magical season with a perfect 15-0 record.
“The best part about this season was that it wasn’t just one kid, it was every kid,” Dube noted. “We have 31 kids on this roster, and from 1 through 31, they battled everyday in practice. They picked each other up, as they did during the PKs, and they gave an unbelievable effort all the way around.”
During the regular season, North Cumberland averaged nearly 6 1/2 goals per game and allowed just seven goals all season long. And in the playoffs, NCMS picked right up where it left off and rolled past Martin in their opening-round game, 8-1; North Smithfield in the quarterfinals, 5-1, and Thompson in the semis, 9-0.
But in the finals, NCMS faced a tough opponent in Curtis Corner, which entered the game with a 10-0-2 record, and after regulation expired, the score was tied 2-2. After a pair of five-minute overtime periods, the game was still deadlocked and would be decided on penalty kicks.
North Cumberland goalie Marcin Porabik and Curtis Corner keeper Lincoln Dozois clearly had their work cut out for themselves. Curtis Corner elected to shoot first and Griffin Brierty fired the ball past Porabik, but NCMS was unable to come back with the equalizer.
The next two shots were both good for Curtis Corner and North Cumberland, but Porabik made the save on CCMS’s third shot, while Lucas Balcarcel scored a goal for NCMS to tie things up at 2-2. Porabik then saved the fourth shot he faced as teammate Gage Genereux’s shot was good.
“Our goalkeeper has been an absolute warrior all season,” Dube said of Porabik. “I absolutely love the kid. I love all these kids.”
It came down to the fifth round. The Cougars scored to tie it up at 3-3, but the game-winner soon came on Jayden Barnes’ foot.
In regulation, North Cumberland’s Joseph Terlato and Jaxon Harris scored goals within the first seven minutes of the game. But 34 seconds after that second goal, Curtis Corner got on the board on a goal by Liam Durfee, and with a little over 20 minutes to play in the game, Like Cruff tied the score for CCMS.
Coming down to penalty kicks to decide the state championship did not deter NCMS, nor did playing under the lights on a high school field with a lot of screaming fans.
“The good thing about this group is that it’s nowhere they haven’t been before,” Dube added. “They are all seasoned soccer players who are used to environments like this and they showed it tonight.”
“I’ve coached a lot of teams in my life, and this group of kids was the most fun group I’ve ever been a part of,” Dube continued. “I’m going to remember this season for the rest of my life, and they will too. It’s been fantastic.”
