Lincoln sophomore Collin Falcone, right, tries to race past Scituate senior Brayden Walsh and bring the ball up the field during Monday afternoon’s Division IV game at the Spartans’ Manning Field. The Lions defeated the Spartans, 6-5.
SCITUATE – Trying to revive its boys’ lacrosse program, which had struggled to win games since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln High coaching staff decided changes were needed, including an entire culture change.
Coming into this season with a brand new mindset, and competing in Division IV, the Lions added another win to their record on Monday afternoon with an exciting 6-5 win over Scituate at the Spartans’ Manning Field.
“We have pretty much a whole new team scheme,” Lincoln head coach Mark Barrett said. “We changed up everything we did, from how we run practice to how we go in and out of the locker room and how we talk to each other. Everything has changed.”
“And from years past to this year, it’s like night and day,” he added. “We’re on a pretty tight ship now. Everyone has to be in uniform for practice and games. On the back of our helmets, it says ‘cor unum’ in Latin, which means ‘one heart,’ so as a team, we’re trying to play as one heart and one team. It’s just a whole new dynamic.”
The new dynamic has certainly paid dividends for the Lions. The victory over the Spartans improved their record to 6-2, and entering Tuesday’s action, they were tied for second place with Tiverton, which had the same record, and they were behind undefeated Rogers, which is 8-0 and had posted an 8-7 victory over Lincoln in their first meeting of the season on April 20 at Newport’s Braga Park.
Two more victories will sew up the Lions’ first winning season since they set a team record in victories with their 12-2 mark in Division III in 2019. When the Lions returned to action after missing the 2020 season, they totaled just three wins over the next two seasons and eventually dropped to D-IV.
The Lions have five senior captains: Christian Protano, Chase Hall, Steven Agostinelli, Aidan Crocker, and Derrick Wood. Protano and Hall are currently out with injuries, but Barrett said they could be available and in the lineup as soon as the end of this week, depending on how they feel and how practice goes.
The Lions’ roster is a seasoned one that returns 11 players and is heavy with juniors and seniors.
“A lot of these players that are returning really put in a lot of work with each other over the offseason,” Barrett added. “There have been some guys this year who are first-year (players) and have never played before, but they have really stepped up to the plate and are doing a phenomenal job.”
In goal is junior Landen Priesing, who has been playing for the Lions the last three years.
“This year, we have a new goalie coach, Jake Morin, who has been doing a lot of one-on-one practices,” Barrett said. “There is still work to be done, but for the most part, Landen is doing a good job in net.”
Preising certainly played well in the win over the Spartans, which saw sophomore Matthew Harmon snap a 5-5 tie by scoring the game-winning goal with 11:37 to play. Lincoln had never led in the game, and Wood had tied the score at 5-5 late in the third quarter. Senior Nathan Turcotte and sophomore Jackson Danforth also scored twice for the Lions.
“It was a tough one, but a win is a win,” Barrett said, who highlighted the play of Agostinelli, Turcotte, Wood, and sophomore Jaden Bourski in that victory.
The Lions were scheduled to host Tiverton on Wednesday night and hope for a better result than their first matchup: Tiverton defeated Lincoln, 5-2, on April 10 at the Tigers’ field.
“My number one goal with these guys is to win a championship,” Barrett said. “But right now, I’m focused mainly on Tiverton. That’s our next game and that’s all to focus on.”
