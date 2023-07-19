NORTH PROVIDENCE – The schedule makers who put together the pool play brackets for the New England Babe Ruth 14-year-old all-star baseball tournament didn’t waste any time penciling in one of this week’s biggest matchups.
The North Providence-Smithfield all-star team, which suffered an extra-inning walkoff loss in the opening game of last year’s 13-year-old regional tournament to Trumbull, Conn., will host the Connecticut state runner-up in the final game of a quadrupleheader tonight at 7 p.m. at North Providence High.
The turf home of the Babe Ruth League and the Cougars’ high school program is also the home of this year’s regional event, and for the first time in the league’s history, the town will roll out the red carpet to eight of the region’s top 14-year-old teams for the next action-packed five days.
From today through Friday, four pool play games are scheduled at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 4 p.m., a champion will be crowned and sent to the Babe Ruth World Series, which will take place from Aug. 4-12 in Stafford and Fredericksburg, Va.
NP-Smithfield, which suffered a 13-4 loss to Cranston in last Thursday night’s state championship game, and Trumbull are joined in a pool play bracket with the Suburban Babe Ruth of Vermont and Braintree, Mass., and the other bracket consists of Cranston; two-time Connecticut state champion Waterford; Tri-County, Maine; and Pittsfield, Mass.
The top three teams in each bracket will head to the single-elimination round. The teams who place second and third in each bracket will face each other in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., while the first-place teams will earn automatic berths in Sunday’s semifinals, which are slated for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at the pool play schedule. NP-Smithfield will play all three of its games at 7 p.m.:
