NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s the dawn of a new era at North Providence High, and that’s not just because the school will be unveiling a brand new turf facility on its campus that’s sure to rival the state’s top complexes.
The Cougars’ football program is also welcoming a new head coach, Mike Tuorto, who had spent the past seven seasons on NP’s coaching staff, including the last two as the offensive coordinator.
The uniforms are new. So is the quarterback, as well as quite a few starters up front.
It’s indeed the start of something new, and “overall, we’re really excited,” added Tuorto, who takes over for current athletic director Glenn Williams, who had spent the past 15 years as the head coach. “Camp has been going exceptionally well, the kids are working hard, and we’re heading in the right direction. I don’t want to put any expectations on things, but our job is to go out there and be competitive.”
The Cougars, who have 48 players on their roster, are slated to kick off their Division IV season on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at their refurbished Serio Field by hosting longtime rival Smithfield, but in the meantime, “we’re still trying to develop who are going to be our starting units,” added Tuorto.
Five players who earned All-Division honors highlight the roster, including junior Colin Roderick, who earned First-Team recognition as a linebacker. A three-year starter, he will also line up as a tight end.
The backfield will be led by seniors Wahabu Kamara and Miguel Santana, who received Second-Team honors (Kamara last fall and Santana as a sophomore), and it will also feature seniors Damari Gray and Kaiden Andrade and sophomore Mike Allard.
“It’s going to be kind of a back-by-committee,” added Tuorto. “We’re going to rotate guys through.”
Also back is senior Vince Harris, who was a First-Team All-Division defensive back and a solid wide receiver. Kamara, who will also play safety, was also an outstanding kicker for the Cougars. During the last two months of last season, he went 18-for-18 on his extra-point attempts.
The quarterback will be junior Ben Borkman, who had served as a backup the past two seasons, but gets the keys to the offense. Borkman saw two quarters of action last year in a blowout loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Ponaganset and impressed during his time under center.
“He’s had a great summer,” added Tuorto. “This is a kid who’s been in the weight room since I took over in January, working his tail off and just trying to improve and get better, and you can see that he’s put on a lot of size.”
The Cougars’ offensive and defensive lines will also contain several new starters, and the top returnee is junior Emmanuel Lijofi, who was a Second-Team All-Division player.
“In my opinion, that’s where it starts, especially in high school football,” Tuorto said of the lines. “As those guys go, we go. It’s a new unit that adjusting things, and we’re going to see how they’re going to do.”
The Cougars will receive their share of tough competition during the preseason before taking on the Sentinels next week. Last Saturday, they headed to Ponaganset for a five-team scrimmage that contained two Division II teams, Cranston East and East Providence, and two D-III squads, Lincoln and the Chieftains.
On Friday at 7:15 p.m., they will head to North Smithfield High to play another D-III team, Johnston, in a two-quarter scrimmage that’s the third of four games on the docket that night.
“I go with the old adage, ‘You’re not there to win scrimmages or Injury Fund games, you’re there to improve and get better,’” said Tuorto. “We’re there to put quality things on tape so we can see what we need to work on. As a young team, we expect to make a lot of mistakes, but we want to correct them, so by the time we get to Smithfield, we’re a well-oiled machine, playing to the best of our capabilities.”
The Sentinels, who welcomed an astounding 77 players to their preseason camp, are expected to be one of the teams to beat this season, and two other teams from this area who have been in the conversation are the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team, which is down from D-III, and Davies, which reached the D-IV semifinals last fall in just its third season as a RIIL team.
“Our division is going to be very competitive,” said Tuorto. “I think there are going to be four or five teams that are going to be up top. Hopefully, we’re one of those teams, but right now, we just want to continue to work hard and improve and get out of camp injury-free.”
