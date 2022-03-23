NORTH PROVIDENCE – If there ever was a time for the North Providence High softball team to drop to the Division II ranks, this year may be the perfect occasion.
Not only did six starters graduate from last season’s team that reached the D-I quarterfinals, but one of NP’s top pitchers and an outfielder decided not to return to the roster, which currently has an unusually-low 15 players on it.
To make matters worse, the Cougars’ top hitter last year, junior All-Division third baseman Michaela Rizzo, is out for the season as she rehabs from a knee injury she suffered during last fall’s soccer season.
Veteran head coach Mike Tuorto knows very well that his team has a lot of holes to fill, “but expectations are always high with us,” he said. “Coming down (to D-II), we want to be competitive. We want to make sure that we’re in each and every game, and I think we should be.”
Like every high school softball program in the RIIL, the Cougars spent last week inside their gym, working exclusively with their pitchers and catchers, and on Monday afternoon, they began their full-squad workouts.
Tuorto took a few minutes last Friday afternoon to talk about his team, which has struggled with its numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, “and pre-COVID, we had 42 girls sign up for this program,” he noted.
And with graduation also taking its toll on the team, “we’re probably going to have eight new starters in different positions,” he admitted, “so the girls are going to have to find their (positions) and be comfortable with them.”
After posting a 1-10 record last spring, the Cougars were the lone Division I team to drop to D-II, but a case could have been made for them to stay in the state’s top division. Four of NP’s losses were by a run, two more were by two, and three were by three, and in the playoffs, the Cougars, who were seeded 10th out of 11 teams, posted a 5-4 extra-inning victory over 7th-seeded East Providence in their tourney opener.
Instead, the Cougars are back in D-II for the first time since 2016 and will play in a 20-team division that will be divided into two subdivisions and include nine teams who were promoted from D-III.
They will be housed in the Division II-North with five holdovers: Lincoln, Mount Saint Charles, Johnston, Woonsocket, and Toll Gate, and four former D-III programs: Ponaganset, East Greenwich, Cranston East, and West Warwick.
D-II returnees Westerly, Portsmouth, Rogers, Barrington, and the Prout School; D-III finalist Mount Hope, and the Huskies’ rivals, Exeter/West Greenwich, Middletown, Narragansett, and Tiverton, will make up the South.
The Cougars will battle their North opponents twice during the regular season and kick off their schedule on Tuesday, April 5, by visiting Woonsocket at the Novans’ Cass Park. The top six teams in each subdivision will qualify for the playoffs and play a team from their opposite subdivision in the opening round of the playoffs.
“I know we have to regroup, but I think we’re going to do fine in D-II,” said Tuorto. “A big part of this game is obviously pitching, and I think we have it.”
Topping the Cougars’ pitching staff is their senior ace, Olivia Pedro, who fared well against her D-I counterparts last season, “and right now, she’s throwing very well,” added Tuorto. “She’s been hitting her spots this whole week, and the velocity’s there, which is excellent. She also plays an elite-level travel ball, and she’s going to be playing softball in college.”
Sophomore returnee Kayla-Jo Macchio looks like she will be the number two pitcher, and a third-year varsity player, senior Francesca Albanese, “could get some innings for us down the road.” said Tuorto. “With the new pitch count that was put in place this year, we want to be mindful of how much they pitch, especially during a full 18-game regular-season schedule.”
Back in the Cougars’ lineup will be junior Ava Dorgan, “who played some second base and moved around a lot before finding a home in the outfield,” noted Tuorto. Albanese also brings speed and versatility to NP’s lineup; senior first baseman/outfielder Brianna Pedro and junior infielder Yasmine Rojas are also back, and senior Alyssa Savastano, who played for the Cougars as a freshman, returns to the program and will be the catcher.
Looking up and down his roster, Tuorto likes what he sees, not just in what his players promise to bring on the field, but also off it.
“I want kids here that want to be here and have good positive attitudes, are willing to work, and have a team-first attitude,” he added. “I think in today’s generation, you have kids who are primarily worried about their own individual accolades and not the team, and that’s something we’re going to focus on the next couple of years as we build back as a team.”
As for the Cougars’ former rivals in the RIIL’s top division, they will be joined by last season’s D-II champion Scituate, D-II finalist Bay View Academy, and the unbeaten D-III championship Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team, as well as two more D-II teams who were promoted to D-I, South Kingstown and Smithfield.
Those 15 teams will be divided into five subdivisions, with Cumberland, Scituate, Smithfield, Burrillville/N.S., and Cranston West playing in the North, state champion Coventry, state runner-up Pilgrim, S.K., North Kingstown, and Chariho featured in the South, and East Providence, La Salle Academy, Bay View, St. Raphael Academy, and Moses Brown making up the Central.
Last season, the RIIL fielded an eight-team Division IV that included the Shea/Tolman co-op team, Central, Classical, Central Falls, Hope, Juanita Sanchez, Mount Pleasant, and the Times 2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team. But that division has dissolved, and those teams will join Division III holdovers Davies and the Wheeler School in D-III.
