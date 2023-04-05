Tolman/Shea outside hitter Helmer Ramos, left, and senior middle blocker Dembo Konte team up to block a spike by North Providence’s Chase Culpepper, #30, during the third set of Monday’s Division III opener at the Cougars’ gym. The Pawtucket squad defeated its host by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Nearly two-thirds of the roster is new, and so are the division and most of the teams on its schedule, but that didn’t prevent the Tolman/Shea co-op boys’ volleyball team from picking up a hard-fought, season-opening victory on the road over one of the RIIL’s newcomers on Monday night.
Three seniors, middle blocker Dembo Konte, outside hitter Helmer Ramos, and setter Dominic Carpentieri, had big matches for the Pawtucket squad to help fuel a 3-0 victory over North Providence High before a large, vocal crowd in the Cougars’ gymnasium that was excited to see the historic debut of its hometown team.
Tolman/Shea defeated North Providence by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15, but the first two sets offered plenty of drama. In the opening game, the Pawtucket team snapped a 20-20 tie by scoring five straight points, the last three on service aces by Ramos, and in the second set, Konte ended a back-and-forth tussle by hammering a spike for the 25th point.
“It’s North Providence’s first year and they did a great job,” said Tolman co-head coach Steve Bevilacqua. “They brought out a big crowd and that was awesome to see.”
Bevilacqua and Shea co-head coach Jorge Dos Santos, who serve as the head coaches of their respective schools’ girls’ volleyball teams, are now running the show and replacing longtime Tolman boys’ head coach Neil Nachbar, who stepped down due to work commitments.
And while the coaching staff, which also contains new Tolman assistant Fred Dankwa, who graduated from THS in 2021 after earning Second-Team All-Division honors with the co-op squad, and Shea assistant Jeff Ramos, who along with Dos Santos, was on last year’s coaching staff, feels somewhat new, “we have a lot of guys who are first-year players,” added Bevilacqua, “so it’s almost like a new program.”
As for the division, the team, which became a co-op program after the 2019 season, fell on hard times the past couple of years in Division II and totaled just five victories. But it’s hoping to turn around its fortunes in D-III, which features neighboring St. Raphael Academy, Central Falls’ second-year team, and defending champ Johnston as a few of the teams to beat.
The other teams in the expanded 14-team division are fourth-year Burrillville, Exeter/West Greenwich, Woonsocket, Mount Pleasant, Mount Hope, the new-look Scituate/Prout co-op team, and the RIIL’s other three newcomers, Portsmouth, Juanita Sanchez, and the Times2/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.
“There are a lot of new teams in this division,” Bevilacqua said. “I think the goals are the same; we want to win a championship, but if its realistic or not, we’ll find out.”
Big things will be expected this spring from Konte, who delivered 11 kills in Monday’s victory, and Ramos, who contributed eight aces and some timely kills along the way. Carpentieri, who is in his third season as a starter, handed out a dozen assists, and also playing well were junior middle blocker Julio Correia and senior outside hitter Ricardo Timas.
“They’re great guys and they’re really athletic,” Bevilacqua noted of Konte and Ramos. “Dembo is a returner and Helmer’s a soccer player. And we have our returning setter, Dom, so that helps a lot.”
The co-op team is back in action tonight with a 6:30 p.m. match at Shea High against Mount Pleasant.
