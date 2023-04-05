Tolman players block spike at net
Tolman/Shea outside hitter Helmer Ramos, left, and senior middle blocker Dembo Konte team up to block a spike by North Providence’s Chase Culpepper, #30, during the third set of Monday’s Division III opener at the Cougars’ gym. The Pawtucket squad defeated its host by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Nearly two-thirds of the roster is new, and so are the division and most of the teams on its schedule, but that didn’t prevent the Tolman/Shea co-op boys’ volleyball team from picking up a hard-fought, season-opening victory on the road over one of the RIIL’s newcomers on Monday night.

Three seniors, middle blocker Dembo Konte, outside hitter Helmer Ramos, and setter Dominic Carpentieri, had big matches for the Pawtucket squad to help fuel a 3-0 victory over North Providence High before a large, vocal crowd in the Cougars’ gymnasium that was excited to see the historic debut of its hometown team.

