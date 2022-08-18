The Scituate Foster Little League’s Minor Division all-star baseball team captured the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament last week by posting back-to-back victories over Lincoln at Lajoie Field. The members of the team are, in front from left, Justin Petrin, Danny Saccucci, Caleb Judge, Michael Calabro, Matt Roccio, and Parker Lindia; in middle row, Leo LaMonica, Brody Myette, Anthony Martinelli, Parker Copp, and Aiden Harris; in back, coaches Chris Judge, Danny Saccucci, Matt Roccio, and Matt Lindia. Christian Parascandolo and Cody DeWare are also members of the team.
Scituate Foster starting pitcher Caleb Judge tossed a five-hitter in last Friday night’s 11-1 victory over Lincoln, as he struck out three batters and allowed a walk. Judge also collected a double and drove in a run at the plate.
Lincoln starting pitcher Reed Kleamovich not only struck out four batters in his three innings of work, but he also socked an RBI single to center field in the top of the fifth inning to give Lincoln its run in its 11-1 loss to Scituate Foster in last Friday night's winner-take-all championship game.
Above, Scituate Foster runner Anthony Martinelli, left, is caught in a rundown between home and third base during last Friday night’s Jimmy Fund championship game at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field, as Lincoln catcher Asher Joslin-White chases him up the third-base line. Lincoln, which was making its 12th straight appearance in the Jimmy Fund finals, ended up dropping an 11-1 decision. Left, Lincoln runner Melissa Burke slides safely across the plate with her team’s first run in the top of the second inning of last Thursday night’s game. Covering the plate is Scituate Foster starting pitcher Christian Parascandolo. Burke reached base three times with a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice and scored two runs.
Lincoln runner Melissa Burke slides safely across the plate with her team’s first run in the top of the second inning of last Thursday night’s Jimmy Fund tournament game against Scituate Foster at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field. Covering the plate is Scituate Foster starting pitcher Christian Parascandolo. Lincoln, which was making its 12th straight appearance in the finals, was unable to win the championship, as Scituate Foster posted 10-5 and 11-1 victories that clinched the title. In the two-game series, Burke reached base three times with a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice and scored two runs.
WOONSOCKET – In its first year participating in the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament, the Scituate Foster Little League’s Minor Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team won five of its six games to capture the championship at Lajoie Field.
Facing Lincoln, which was appearing in its 12th straight finals, Scituate Foster came out of the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tourney to defeat Lincoln, 10-5, and force a winner-take-all game last Friday night, which Scituate Foster won, 11-1.
“We have mostly 9-year-olds, and a few 10-year-olds who didn’t play in the Major Division and were eligible,” Scituate/Foster manager Chris Judge said. “We wanted to play more, and this was fun.”
Scituate Foster had kicked off the seven-team tournament with a 12-6 victory over Smithfield-McCrea and an 11-4 win over Woonsocket, but fell into the losers’ bracket when Lincoln topped the ballclub in the winner’ bracket finals, 12-7.
In the losers’ bracket finals last Tuesday, Aug. 9, Scituate Foster took a 7-6 thriller from the tourney’s defending champion, Cumberland, and two nights later, Scituate Foster handed Lincoln its first loss of the tournament.
“It was great,” Judge said about winning the tournament. “(Lincoln) beat us at 11 o’clock (in the winner’s bracket finals), and to come back and beat them two nights in a row is pretty cool. And these kids came to play. They could have easily hung it up after getting beat that (first) time, but they came out and won three games in a row.”
Lincoln, which had last won the championship in 2018, won its first three games by defeating Smithfield-McCrea, 8-4, Cumberland, 11-9, and Scituate Foster. But in last Thursday’s game, Scituate Foster was the home team, took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back, despite Lincoln cutting its deficit to 4-3 in the third inning.
Scituate Foster saw three pitchers team up on a four-hitter. Christian Parascandolo pitched the first three innings, giving up three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters. Caleb Judge went two innings and only gave up a walk while striking out two, and Matt Roccio finished the game by giving up two runs on three hits and a walk.
In the winner-take-all game, which was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule, Caleb Judge pitched a complete game, as he ended up with a five-hitter. Three hits came in the fifth inning and helped Lincoln score its run.
Judge also struck out three batters and walked one, and defensively, he made seven putouts, being very flexible on the mound and knowing where to go.
“Caleb is my son and he plays all the time, imaginary or real,” Judge said with a laugh. “I told him to cool it this afternoon as he’s throwing balls into the couch and playing them. He’s all over the place on the mound.”
Scituate Foster scored a run in the bottom of the second, four in the third and fourth inning, and two in the fifth, and the ballclub ended the game with 13 hits.
“The bats were ready to go, which was awesome,” the Scituate Foster manager said. “They aren’t always ready to go, but (Lincoln) had pitchers who threw strikes, which helps. If the kids are throwing strikes, they know they can hit.”
Anthony Martinelli scored Scituate Foster’s first run on a passed ball, and in the third, Caleb Judge led off with a double to center field and scored on a base hit to center by Roccio, and after Aiden Harris drove in a run with a single up the middle, two more runs came in on a single to right by Martinelli.
Michael Calabro, Roccio, and Martinelli each collected two hits and Justin Petrin added a double in last Friday’s win. Driving in runs in the fourth were Parker Lindia, Judge, Roccio, and Calabro. Petrin and Brody Myette added RBIs in the final inning.
