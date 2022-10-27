SMITHFIELD – The names and the coaches have changed over the years – even the venues have bounced around the state – but one thing’s been certain: North Cumberland Middle School’s dominance at the RIPCOA state cross country championship meet.

For the ninth season in a row, the NCMS boys’ and girls’ teams finished among the top three teams in their 1.86-mile races on Sunday afternoon at Deerfield Park, and for the ninth time since 2011, the girls took home a coveted state championship.

