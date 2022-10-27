SMITHFIELD – The names and the coaches have changed over the years – even the venues have bounced around the state – but one thing’s been certain: North Cumberland Middle School’s dominance at the RIPCOA state cross country championship meet.
For the ninth season in a row, the NCMS boys’ and girls’ teams finished among the top three teams in their 1.86-mile races on Sunday afternoon at Deerfield Park, and for the ninth time since 2011, the girls took home a coveted state championship.
After finishing third in last year’s meet, only two points behind the champion Cole, North Cumberland ran away with its title by placing its top five runners among the first 23 overall finishers and ending up with 49 points, outdistancing runner-up Portsmouth’s 88 and third-place Cole’s 114.
“I was really proud because my top seven finished in the top 25 (in the team results),” added first-year NCMS coach Bryan Kuchar, who shares the coaching duties with Jackie Hooper. “They all had really good races; they either held it and ran strong, or they had a personal record. All I really cared about is that they ran their hardest, and it’s just a bonus that we won.”
While North Cumberland came away with the RIPCOA team championship, McCourt boasted the individual state champion in 7th-grade standout Cece Ludwig, who became the first winner from her school in more than two decades by outdistancing a field of 155 runners in a time of 11:10.51.
Ludwig, who took third place in last year’s race in 11:45.63, was all by herself as she sped down the final quarter-mile stretch and toward the finish line, as she handily topped the runner-up finisher, Barrington’s Evelyn LeFort, by 16.92 seconds.
“The last race I ran with (LeFort), she beat me,” Ludwig said after receiving her championship plaque. “When I turned the corner, I looked back to see how far she was behind me.”
Ludwig became the eighth Cumberland resident since 2007 to win the girls’ state title, joining a distinguished list that contains the last two state champions, Cumberland High runners Charlie McCue and Kiley DeFusco, Providence College runner Olivia Belt, Adah Anderson, Amy Laverty, Emily Coughlin, and Caitlin Marino.
After LeFort crossed the finish line, North Cumberland’s Anna Bianchi captured third place in 11:32.28, and not far behind her were teammates Paynter Maher in eighth place (11:51.75), Gabriella Stoorhoff in 12th (12:03.43), and Riley Burke in 14th (12:04.57).
And before Portsmouth and Cole saw their fourth runners finish the race, North Cumberland sewed up its championship banner when Caroline Terlato cracked NCMS’s top five for the first time this season. She took 23rd place in a time of 12:23.25 that Kuchar said was a PR on Deerfield Park’s course by a minute and 39 seconds.
McKenna Maher (26th place, 12:29.56) and Milania Rodrigues (35th, 12:40.86) rounded out NCMS’s runners, and while their places didn’t factor in the team standings, Maher would have placed 20th with her finish and Rodrigues would have finished 24th.
McCourt, meanwhile, took seventh place out of 15 teams and also saw Natalie Crawford take 21st place in 12:22.00.
Unfortunately for the NCMS boys’ team, it was unable to claim its seventh straight state title, as the boys settled for second place with 71 points, 21 more than the champion, Cole, but 15 fewer than third-place Barrington.
With the rain, which had threatened to fall all morning, beginning to come down, North Cumberland experienced a bit of bad luck when two runners slipped and fell on the wet ground at the start of the race.
But Kuchar refused to use that as an excuse for his team’s runner-up finish. He was Cole was going to be difficult to top – Kuchar recalled Cole winning the 8th-grade and 6th-grade team titles at last month’s Ocean State Invitational at Goddard Park – and the East Greenwich team was as good as advertised on Sunday.
Warwick’s Kingston Bayha topped a field of 148 runners in a time of 10:04.94, and Cole swiped the next two places behind Colby Flynn (10:09.31) and Logan Toce (10:14.21). NCMS’s top three runners were Chase Deffley (5th place, 10:24.63), Cooper Magill (8th, 10:33.00), and Ethan Libby (12th, 10:40.77), but Cole took the 14th and 15th places and iced the title when its fifth runner placed 24th.
“I thought Cole ran really well,” added Kuchar. “They packed together, and there was nothing we could do about that. I knew (my runners) had some nerves, but they all ran really well, and my seventh runner also had a monster PR and ended up finishing sixth.”
North Cumberland’s next three runners were Brayden Rivelio (21st, 11:06.58), Owen Biggs (42nd, 11:30.50), and Logan Fitzsimmons (52nd, 11:38.07), and also finishing in the top 60 for McCourt, which took 10th place in the standings, were Jesse Johnson (36th, 11:24.45), Dylan Fitzgerald (55th, 11:39.04), and Brady Roy (60th, 11:43.15).
Speaking of McCourt, this was the first time in the program’s history that the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the state meet by placing among the top three squads in the Northern Division. While the NCMS boys’ and girls’ teams took first place, the McCourt boys placed second and the girls finished third.
“I’m very proud of them,” said McCourt head coach Grace Henson, whose squads were represented at last year’s meet by four runners who qualified as individuals. “We had a goal of making it to states since the beginning of the year. We’ve been training since July, so we’ve been working hard to just pack together and keep our top five as close together as possible, and our sixth and seventh runners to stay as close as number five as they can.”
