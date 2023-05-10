BURRILLVILLE – The North Providence High baseball team opened its season-ending, six-game stretch against the three teams in their subdivision with an impressive victory over Division II rival Burrillville on Monday afternoon at the Broncos’ Eccleston Field.
The Cougars erased a 6-5 deficit by tying the score in the top of the sixth inning and taking the lead with three runs in the seventh and bused home with a 9-6 win that improved their record to 5-8.
The top three teams in the Cougars’ subdivision will qualify for the D-II playoffs, and entering today’s action, North Providence is in second place behind Chariho, which is 5-6 with seven games left on its schedule. Burrillville fell to 3-9-1, and Johnston is at the bottom of the pack with its 2-10 record.
Tonight, Johnston will host Chariho at 6 p.m., while NP will welcome Burrillville to town at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Cougars will head down Route 95 to begin their home-and-away series with Chariho.
The Cougars had entered Monday’s game against the Broncos in a minor offensive slide, having produced a total of two runs in their last 13 innings of play. But NP erupted for four runs in the top of the first inning, only the watch Burrillville come back to take its lead.
Offensively, junior Robbie Clayton singled, doubled, and drove in a run, senior catcher Mike Ficocelli added two hits and scored twice, and junior Orlando Rivas Jr. knocked in three runs.
The winning pitcher was junior southpaw Noah Frezza, who went all seven innings, striking out five batters, walking no one, and allowing just four earned runs.
