NORTH PROVIDENCE – A season-ending five-game losing streak? No playoffs for the first time since 2018?
The North Providence High baseball team was determined to not let any of that happen on Tuesday afternoon.
Less than 24 hours after suffering a 3-1 loss to Johnston High that set up a winner-take-all game for the final playoff berth in their four-team subdivision, the Cougars bounced back nicely in their regular-season finale and used a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning to help them top the Panthers, 8-4, and pick up their sixth victory of the season.
Senior first baseman Ryan Pallotta's two-run homer was the highlight of the game for the Cougars, and sophomore pitchers Tony Abed and Vin Pontarelli teamed up to contain the Panthers' potent offense.
Junior third baseman Orlando Rivas Jr. also singled, tripled, drove in a run, and scored twice for the Cougars, who are expected to play Westerly next week in a single-elimination playoff game at the Bulldogs' Cimalore Field.
When the Cougars kicked off their season-ending, six-game stretch against the three teams in their subdivision on May 8 by defeating Burrillville on the road, they had found themselves on the cusp of returning to the playoffs.
But two weeks had passed since that win over the Broncos, and on Monday night at Johnston Memorial Park, the Panthers, who are 4-13, kept their playoff hopes alive by topping the Cougars in a game that took just 72 minutes to complete.
NP southpaw pitcher Noah Frezza was stellar in a losing cause, as he tossed a six-hitter that included six strikeouts and no walks. But back-to-back infield errors with one out in the bottom of the third inning enabled the Panthers to plate a pair of unearned runs and hold on for their fourth win of the season.
Monday’s defeat had marked the seventh time this season that the Cougars lost a game by fewer than three runs, and in most of those games, NP’s opponents scored multiple unearned runs to help pull out victories.
“Our pitching has been really solid for most of the year, and Noah pitched a really good game tonight,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “But mistakes have been biting us all year, and the kids are so much better than that. It’s just very frustrating.”
The top three teams in the D-II’s four subdivisions qualify for the playoffs, and entering Tuesday’s action, Burrillville (8-8) and Chariho (7-9) had the top two berths in NP’s subdivision locked up. Monday’s loss was also the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who had slipped to 5-12 heading into Tuesday’s rematch.
Had the Panthers won again on Tuesday, that win would have given them five victories and the head-to-head tiebreaker over NP.
Monday’s game saw NP total nine hits off Johnston pitcher Derek Salvatore and Rivas Jr. and sophomore shortstop Ronnie Paux each collect two and reach base three times. Rivas scored the Cougars’ run in the sixth, when with two outs, he doubled into the gap in left-center field and scored on Abed’s base hit to right.
But in the innings before and after that one, the Cougars squandered two golden opportunities to cross the plate. With one gone in the fifth and seventh innings, they had runners on first and second with one out, but both runners were picked off base.
Salvatore picked off a runner in the fifth for the second out of that inning, and in the seventh, after Frezza popped out to Johnston first baseman Armani Arias in foul territory near the Cougars’ dugout for the second out, Arias turned around and fired a bullet to second to nab a runner who had wandered halfway between second and third and end the game.
The Panthers took their 2-0 lead in the third on a run-scoring base hit to left by their leadoff batter, Salvatore, and a sacrifice fly to right by Chris Civetti. Johnston’s third run came in the fifth when they collected three singles and Arias knocked in a run with his hit to center.
