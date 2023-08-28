NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team continued its reign of Newport’s George Donnelly Sunset League this summer by not only repeating as champions, but also winning its third title in the last four years and fifth in the last 11.
After claiming the regular-season title with a 15-5 mark, R&R won four of its five games in the playoffs, including a winner-take-all showdown with Town Dock in the third and deciding game of their best-of-three championship series last Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Cardines Field by a 17-5 score.
The game, which was halted after 6 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, saw North Providence native Nick Rioles pitch a six-hitter for the champs, as he struck out four batters, walked just one, and helped turn two double plays off the mound.
After getting blanked on four hits two nights earlier in the second game of the series by Town Dock starting pitcher Mike Castellani and reliever Mike Glickman, R&R came out swinging in the third game and collected 17 hits, with the top of the lineup doing the bulk of the damage.
North Providence’s Joe Coro, Pawtucket’s Izaiah Rivera, and Lucas McElroy each collected three hits and scored three times, and the number five batter, Cole Podedworny also joined the three-hit club. McElroy also drove in four runs, and Rivera, who also doubled and walked twice, and Podedwormy each had three RBIs.
R&R grabbed a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Town Dock, which also lost to R&R in last year’s finals, scored twice in the top of the third. But R&R answered right back by plating six runs in its half of the inning and two more in the fourth to take a 12-2 lead and never look back.
In their series opener, R&R posted a 5-1 victory over Town Dock that saw Pawtucket pitcher Colin Gauthier strike out 10 batters, scatter nine hits, and walk no one for the complete-game win.
McElroy led the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and as many stolen bases, and Cam Early also made it a 3-1 game in the home half of the seventh with a run-scoring triple.
The second game saw R&R starting pitcher Matt Parella and relievers Sean Diaz and Jake Randall team up to toss a six-hitter, but seven walks and two wild pitches helped Town Dock score twice in the bottom of the first and its other run in the fourth.
Before returning to the finals, R&R easily swept its best-of-three semifinal-round series with Offshore by scores of 10-0 and 13-0, as both games were halted in the seventh inning by the mercy rule.
The series opener saw Gauthier pitch a no-hitter that included 11 strikeouts and no walks. He faced just 22 batters, one above the minimum, and threw 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
R&R, which scored four runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the third, received three hits from Coro, two hits and two RBIs each from Johnston’s David Iannuccilli and Podedworny, and two doubles and as many runs scored from McElroy.
In the second game, which took place at North Providence High, R&R’s winning pitcher was Rioles, who tossed three-hit ball in five innings of work, striking out four batters along the way. When he exited the contest, R&R owned an 11-0 lead, thanks to an eight-run rally in the top of the fifth that broke the game open.
Offensively, Coro collected three of R&R’s 13 hits, walked twice, and scored four runs. McElroy, who drove in three runs, and Daniel Trzepacz each added a pair of hits, and Lucas Pierce belted a solo home run.
McElroy concluded the playoffs with a .550 batting average that included 11 hits, 10 runs batted in, and seven runs scored, and Coro batted .526 with 10 hits and nine runs scored.
R&R had captured the regular-season title by three games over Town Dock, which posted a 12-8 mark. Rounding out the standings were Westcott (10-8-1), Offshore (7-13), and Rathskeller (4-14-1). R&R also posted a 6-2 record in games that it hosted at North Providence High.
R&R’s top pitcher during the regular season was Gauthier, who was 5-0 with a save. In 36 1/3 innings of work, he had an earned run average of 1.54, struck out 38 batters, and gave up only 24 hits and 11 walks.
Offensively, Rivera led R&R in several categories, including batting average (.362), home runs (five), runs batted in (27), runs scored (27), and walks (15), and he was third on the team in hits with 25.
Coro was also among the top three players on the team in batting average (.355), hits (27), runs scored (25), RBIs (17), doubles (six), and walks (12).
Also playing 17 or more games and enjoying productive seasons were McElroy (.354, 28 hits, eight doubles, 11 RBIs, 25 runs scored, six stole bases), Iannuccilli (.283, 108 innings caught), Diaz (.364, 15 RBIs), Sean Helfrich, R&R (.295, 18 hits, six doubles), and Early, R&R (.264, 15 RBIs, 15 runs scored).
