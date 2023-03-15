The North Providence High cheerleading squad repeated as RIIL Division II champions last Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. The members of the team are, in front from left, head coach Giana Nassi, Chloe Porcelli, captains Juliana Catelli and Ali Santana, and assistant coach Abigail Hopkins. In back, Angelina Villella, Olivia Catelli, Victoria Villella, Kaelyn Kohanski, Athena Andrade, captain Ava Barlow, and Kylie Murray.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – What a truly remarkable month it’s been for the North Providence High cheerleading squad, and it has a chance to get a whole lot better this weekend.
A weekend after capturing the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) Division II championship at La Salle Academy, the Cougars repeated as the RIIL’s Division II champions last Saturday afternoon before a large, energetic crowd at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The second-to-last squad to perform, Barrington, Pilgrim, and Toll Gate once again stood in North Providence’s way of repeating as champions, but the Cougars, who brought only 10 cheerleaders to the competition, showed that they weren’t going to be denied in their quest for their program’s eighth state title since 2008.
And how good were the Cougars? As they did at last winter’s RIIL meet, the Cougars produced enough points to place third overall (out of 24 schools) in the state. West Warwick, which won the Co-ed Division title, won the state championship with a team score of 93.4, and Division III champion Ponaganset placed second.
“As coaches, we are extremely proud of the hard work and continuous commitment these 10 athletes have shown us,” noted NP head coach Giana Nassi. “They went out on the mat this weekend and executed an impressive routine.”
The RIIL and RICCA titles were also NP’s fourth and fifth in the last four years – the Cougars were also Game Day champions in 2019 and Division II champs in 2020 – and they may not be done.
The Cougars will now vie for their third title in as many weekends at the New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Worcester State University, “and we are very excited to continue our journey this Saturday,” added Nassi, who saw her team finish fourth in last year’s meet.
Amazingly, that will also only be the Cougars’ third meet of the season: NP’s performance at the RICCA meet was its first, “due to our commitment to cheering basketball games through the playoffs,” added Nassi. “Winning first place gave the team the confidence they needed to be successful at the RIIL Championships.”
Nassi, who last season, was selected the RICCA Coach of the Year for the second time in four years, also received another prestigious honor last Saturday when she was named the RIIL Coach of the Year for the first time in her coaching career. On hand for the presentation of her award was retired North Providence athletic director Glenn Williams.
