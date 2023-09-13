SMITHFIELD – All the praise and accolades could have gone to junior tailback Mike Allard and his career night out of the backfield.
Some of that could have also gone to a handful of defensive standouts who helped their team nearly pitch a shutout over the defending Division IV champions at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium.
But when North Providence High head football coach Mike Tuorto gathered his players in the left corner of the end zone after last Friday night’s 27-3 triumph over Smithfield High, he quickly singled out the unsung efforts of his offensive line and its dominant play in the trenches.
Yes, Allard stole the show by rushing for a career-high 184 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 27 carries, but the likes of senior center Jack Larocque, senior guards Emmanuel Lijofi and Everett Durrell, senior tackle Henri Masengelo, and junior tackle Jaidon Johnson also played very well and won their battles up front against the Sentinels’ experienced line.
Of course, the heat and humidity didn’t do the linemen any favors and sent a couple of them to the sidelines, but senior Cole Hosey, who was making his varsity debut, and junior Aly Kharabish filled in admirably on the line when called upon.
“That was the game right there – the battle up front,” added Tuorto. “We started out a little slow on that first drive; we couldn’t get our footing and it was hot out here, but once the O-line did their thing, oh boy.”
Allard, meanwhile, had another night to remember. A 1,000-yard back and a First-Team All-Division pick as a 10th-grader, Allard carried the ball seven times for 59 yards on the Cougars’ first scoring drive of the night, which ended with senior quarterback Ben Borkman tossing an 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jayden Allard in the far left corner of the end zone with 1:24 to go in the first quarter.
With 8:26 to play in the second quarter, Allard hit the century mark in yardage on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone that gave NP a 13-0 lead, and his other two touchdown runs came on a 14-yard carry with 6:34 to play in the third quarter and a 5-yard scamper 62 seconds into the final quarter.
“I don’t know what his stats were, but he ran all over the place,” said Tuorto. “His vision and some of the cutbacks that he had across the field were dynamite.”
Defensively, the Cougars ended the night with five quarterback sacks, three from junior defensive end Juan Baez, and Lijofi, who was dealing with a banged up shoulder, added a sack and a fumble recovery in the first half. NP also limited Smithfield to just 70 yards of offense and two first downs.
Senior linebacker Colin Roderick and senior defensive back David Evans also made some big plays, and Hosey delivered a sack that resulted in a loss of 10 yards.
“Those guys are dogs,” Tuorto said of his defense. “The way that they played kind of fed off each other, and it was awesome to see. Each and every one of them were passing the baton. And we said our D-line is deep, and I think we rotated 11 or 12 guys on that line. It was a hot and humid night, and we had to deal with some high temperatures all week in school. You could see that they were cramping up a little bit, but man, oh man, what a great job they did.”
Sixty-three of the Sentinels’ yards came on a carry along their sideline by senior fullback Lex Tremblay with 36 seconds to play in the first half, and that helped set up a 20-yard field goal on the last play of the half by their rookie kicker, senior Gregory Swain.
Prior to that field goal, the Cougars had two opportunities to extend their lead into the 20s during the final five minutes of the half. Twice, they brought the ball inside the Sentinels’ 25, but they lost eight yards on a sack by Smithfield sophomore lineman Emmanuel Sully on the first drive and 10 yards on a holding penalty on the second, and NP eventually turned the ball over on downs.
“We still have to clean some things up,” said Tuorto. “But I’m super proud of these guys and their efforts. We always talk about playing a complete game – a team game – and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Cougars didn’t have a lot of time to celebrate their win, because on Sunday morning, they went right back to work on a short week preparing for their next game, Thursday’s 6 p.m. showdown against the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op squad at Macomber Stadium. The co-op team defeated Hope in its season opener last Saturday in Providence, 34-8.
“We’re playing the other Super Bowl finalist from last year,” said Tuorto. “There are a lot of good teams in our conference, so we’ll see what happens.”
