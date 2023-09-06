NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mike Tuorto couldn’t predict which four teams could be playing in the Division IV playoffs come November.
Yes, the second-year North Providence High head football coach knows that defending champion Smithfield, which returns a lot of linemen, and the Exeter/West Greenwich-Prout co-op squad, which brings back its top tailback in senior Tyler Stanton, are well coached and will be tough again.
He also said the same about Davies, which welcomes back one of the D-IV’s most electric players in senior Daniel Rose, and Tuorto is expecting a few other teams with rookie and second-year head coaches to step up and be competitive as well.
“There is a lot of parity in this division this year,” he said last Friday morning. “No one’s going to go undefeated and win (the division) the way that Smithfield did last year.”
But while Tuorto doesn’t know who will finish where in the division, he does know that his Cougars not only “won the offseason” with their hard work since returning to the weight room last winter, but also put together an outstanding preseason camp these past three weeks.
The Cougars hope to parlay that excellent preseason into a superb regular season that ends with their first appearance in the playoffs since 2018, and the quest for the postseason kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. with a showdown against Smithfield at Bryant University.
“Everything’s going well,” said Tuorto. “We had 30-35 kids in the weight room everyday during the spring, and we’ve had a very good preseason. We’re looking forward to the start of the season, and we hope we can be competitive again and one of the teams in the mix (for a playoff berth).”
The Cougars were in the mix for a playoff berth last season, but missed the fourth and final spot by one game. NP ended up in fifth place with a 4-4 record, and it was a tough 6-0 loss on the Cougars’ Homecoming Day to the 4th-place team, the EWG-Prout co-op squad, that ultimately decided their fate.
Seven players who received All-Division honors are back from that team, and the best of the bunch is senior Colin Roderick, who is a four-year starter, a two-time First-Team All-Division pick as a linebacker, and one of the D-IV’s best middle linebackers and tight ends.
While Roderick, who Tuorto described as a “defensive coach” on the field, will lead the defense, the Cougars will have the luxury of having two All-Division picks back at quarterback in senior Ben Borkman and tailback in junior Mike Allard. Those three players are listed as the Cougars’ captains.
Allard, who was a First-Team All-Division selection, became the first NP back in recent memory to rush for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore, and Borkman, who was a Second-Team pick in his first season as a starter, “worked very hard during the offseason and put on about 15 pounds of muscle,” added Tuorto.
Up front, the Cougars bring back two of their top players in senior Emmanuel Lijofi, who was a Second-Team All-Division pick, and Henri Masengelo, who earned Third-Team honors. Lijofi will start at left guard and inside linebacker, and Masengelo will line up at left tackle and is among nine players currently in the mix on the defensive line.
One player who quietly received Second-Team All-Division honors last season was also one of the Cougars’ youngest, sophomore Weston Cooper. Not only can he line up at wide receiver and in the secondary, but he’s also a very good kicker who Tuorto said he might call upon to make a clutch field goal or two each night.
Junior running back Juan Baez was also a Second-Team All-Division selection last season, and the list of NP’s players who are expected to contribute doesn’t end there.
Sophomore Jayden Allard, who also saw a lot of playing time as a 9th-grader, will be all over the field as a slot and wide receiver and a cornerback, and he’s also the backup quarterback, and expect to see senior Louis Baez contribute a lot as a receiver and a strong safety.
Joining Lijofi and Masengelo on the offensive line are senior center Jack Larocque, senior right guard Everett Durrell, and junior right tackle Jaidon Johnson. First-year senior Cole Hosey and junior Aly Kharabish will also see time up front.
Four seniors to watch are Cody Jenard, a first-year player who will serve as a return specialist, wide receiver, and cornerback, David Evans (wide receiver/cornerback), Gaoussou Fadiga (running back/outside linebacker) and Danell Santana (running back), and two junior running backs who had strong camps are Maxwell Washington and Robert Charette.
After the Cougars’ opener with the Sentinels, they will take another short drive for their next game, a Thursday night special at Macomber Stadium against the team that lost to Smithfield in last year’s Super Bowl, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley/Achievement First co-op squad.
The Cougars’ home opener will be on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. against Scituate, and for the first time in recent memory, NP will host its Homecoming game at night, doing so the following Friday against Davies.
