North Providence senior tri-captain Morgan McGrath, left, takes the ball down the field, past a Coventry midfielder and her teammate, sophomore Ava Sousa, #17, early in the second half of last Wednesday’s game. McGrath, who has produced 35 goals in the Cougars’ 12 games this year, scored four goals to help the Cougars defeat the Oakers, 8-7.
Left, North Providence senior tri-captain Olivia DePalma, #16, who has scored 34 goals this season, takes the ball away from a Coventry player at midfield during the second half of last Wednesday night’s Division IV matchup at the Cougars’ Serio Field. Above, North Providence junior Ali Santana, left, races toward the net after a Coventry player loses her balance in front of it during the opening half of last Wednesday night’s game. Santana scored the game-winning goal with 8.4 seconds to play in the game to lead the Cougars to an 8-7 victory.
North Providence junior Ali Santana, left, races toward the net after a Coventry player loses her balance in front of it during the opening half of last Wednesday night's game. Santana scored the game-winning goal with 8.4 seconds to play in the game to lead the Cougars to an 8-7 victory.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The excitement is back with the North Providence High girls’ lacrosse team this year, and no game was as thrilling as last Wednesday night’s Division IV showdown on the Cougars’ home turf against Coventry High.
In a seesaw duel that saw the Oakers battle back from a three-goal deficit at halftime and carry a one-goal into the game’s closing minutes, the Cougars pulled out a thrilling 8-7 triumph, thanks to senior tri-captain Olivia DePalma’s game-tying goal with 1:22 to play and sophomore Ali Santana’s game-winner with only 8.4 seconds on the clock.
That victory helped raise the Cougars’ record to 5-7 and highlighted a wild five-game-in-eight-days stretch that saw them open it last Monday, May 8, with a 7-4 win at home over Tiverton and cap it with a 14-5 victory over Scituate on Monday afternoon at the Spartans’ Manning Field.
Unfortunately, the Cougars concluded last week on the road with a 14-9 loss to Classical and an 8-7 defeat to second-place North Smithfield, but NP is still alive and well in its quest for its first playoff berth since 2016.
“We’re hoping,” said veteran NP head coach Sue Rainone. “This is a very good group of kids, and they’re enjoyable to coach. They listen and they produce.”
For the past four seasons, the Cougars had been nowhere to be found in the playoff hunt. They won just twice in Division III in 2018 and ‘19, and after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, NP struggled through two nightmarish seasons.
The Cougars won just once, defeating Coventry in last year’s regular-season finale. But prior to that win, they were saddled with a 25-game losing streak that dated back to 2019 and saw nearly two-third of those losses come by double digits.
This spring, the Cougars are playing in a new-look D-IV, which consists of first-place Mount Saint Charles, the Northmen, Oakers, and Spartans, neighboring and Lincoln, and Tiverton and Classical, and while their opponents are the same, the results have been different.
Four of the Cougars’ 11 games have been decided by a goal and two more were two-goal contests. The only “blowouts” in the Cougars’ season have been 14-9 losses earlier in the year to Mount and last weekend to the Northmen, and of course, their lopsided victory over Scituate.
“It’s very nerve-wracking, especially when we’re down by a goal or we’re tied,” added senior tri-captain Morgan McGrath, who scored four goals in the win over Coventry, “but I think we’re able to control all our feelings and really put it all out there.”
Here’s an amazing fact about the Cougars’ remarkable season: NP’s defense is led by four first-year players, starting with sophomore Nina Omanyo in goal and seniors Yassin Joof, Genesis Quiroa, and Chloe Bryant playing in front of her. And thanks to those players, NP has allowed fewer than nine goals in seven of its 12 games.
“We have eight seniors who are starters, and those three seniors have played really well in their first seasons,” added Rainone.
In addition to McGrath and DePalma, senior tri-captain Samantha Marciano is also in the starting lineup and joins DePalma, Santana, and another 12th-grader, Isabella Caouette, up front. Wednesday’s win also saw sophomores Elyse Brassard and Sandra Angell joining McGrath in the midfield and junior Ava Barlow also playing defense.
“We have some new people who played other sports, like basketball and soccer, and they were able to pick up the sport,” added McGrath. “I think that really helped us here.”
DePalma, who scored twice and added five assists in last Wednesday’s victory, and McGrath have been the Cougars’ top scorers: McGrath has netted 35 goals and DePalma has totaled 34 in NP’s 12 games. In last week’s win over Tiverton, DePalma netted five goals for the second straight game and McGrath and sophomore Catie Nicolo added the other goals.
Last Saturday’s loss to the Northmen, which improved to 8-2 and were scheduled to visit the Cougars for a rematch on Tuesday night, saw North Smithfield lead for most of the night and hold a 5-2 lead at halftime.
But the Cougars, who received four goals from McGrath and the rest of their scoring from sophomore Sandra Angell, DePalma, and Santana, bravely battled back to tie the score with 1:07 to play in regulation. That sent the contest into overtime, but in double OT, the Northmen scored the game-winning goal with 1:44 left in the session.
In Monday’s victory over Scituate, McGrath and DePalma each notched six goals, Nicole added a goal and two assists, and Santana netted the other goal. Omanyo also played very well in net to hold the Spartans to their lowest goal output of the season.
The Cougars will finish their regular season on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host two-win Lincoln, “and we’re really working together as a team now,” said McGrath. “I think we’re going to get into the playoffs and go a long way, and hopefully, we’ll make it to the final round.”
