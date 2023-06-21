North Providence High junior Colin Roderick earned multiple Most Valuable Player honors this past year, not only receiving the Defensive MVP honor as a linebacker for the Cougars’ football team, but also the MVP award as a hurdler and a member of the 4x400 relay team for the boys’ outdoor track and field team.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High Athletic Department recently honored the Most Valuable Player selections from its varsity teams during a ceremony at the high school.
Last fall season’s MVPs were Emma Borkman (girls’ cross country), Sam Dempsey (boys’ cross country), Michael Allard (football’s offensive MVP), Colin Roderick (football’s defensive MVP), Alexander Carvalho and Sebastian Velez (boys’ soccer), Yassin Joof (girls’ soccer), Stephanie Jordan and Maria Fontaine (girls’ tennis), and Andrea Vasquez (girls’ volleyball).
During last winter season, the MVPs were Larenz Brantley (boys’ basketball), Lusine Hagopian (girls’ basketball), Gianluca Albanese (boys’ hockey), Nicolas Camacho (boys’ swimming), Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz (girls’ swimming), Chloe Porcelli (cheerleading), and William Soe (wrestling).
The MVPs for this past spring season were Michael Ficocelli (baseball), Ryan Gervais (golf), Lestat Tashian (E-sports), James Dufault (boys’ lacrosse), Morgan McGrath (girls’ lacrosse’s offensive MVP), and Nina Omanyo (girls’ lacrosse’s defensive MVP).
Also honored were Ava Dorgan (softball), Michael Colin (boys’ tennis), Elaina Furtado-Rahill (girls’ outdoor track and field), Colin Roderick (boys’ outdoor track and field), Thomas Poirier and Nicolas Upegui (unified basketball), and Delwin Santana (boys’ volleyball).
